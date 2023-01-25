Read full article on original website
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board
A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract. "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
insidernj.com
32BJ SEIU and Allies Head to Trenton to Demand Passage of Worker Retention Bill
Today, January 26, 32BJ SEIU members, officers, building service workers, elected officials, and allies will head to Trenton for a day of advocacy and action demanding the immediate passage of the Worker Retention Law. The day of action will feature the delivery of 3,000 postcards to the New Jersey State...
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Exploring the Petty’s Run Archaeological Site
If you’ve ever driven through Trenton, chances are you’ve seen New Jersey’s iconic Statehouse. Her shining golden dome and intricate stonework are perhaps the most recognizable symbol of the Trenton skyline. However, petty’s Run Archeological Site is hidden in the shadows of the Statehouse’s iconic dome, a glimpse inside Trenton’s industrial past.
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Now, We’ve Got a Mayor’s Race, Philly
It wasn’t until Cherelle Parker metaphorically picked Jeff Brown up, turned him upside down, and wiped the floor with him at the recent BBEx Wealth and Politics mayoral forum hosted by Diverseforce that people seemed jolted into the realization that we’ve got a mayor’s race going on.
roi-nj.com
3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance
The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike
Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Teachers in one of N.J.’s largest districts reach new deal after months without a contract
The Paterson school district has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers’ union on a new, 5-year contract, officials said Thursday. The terms of the contract, which still must be approved by the Paterson Board of Education and Paterson Education Association, were not disclosed. The contract covers about 2,800...
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
billypenn.com
North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward
Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding
This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
