Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO
Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
Injective Introduces $150M Ecosystem Initiative with Support from Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, Others
Injective, a blockchain specifically designed for building financial applications, announced a new $150 million ecosystem initiative “to further accelerate the adoption of interoperable infrastructure and DeFi.”. Injective claims it is the first fully decentralized smart contracts platform “optimized for building finance applications.” Injective was “created using the Cosmos SDK...
Integrated Payments Provider Bluefin Adds Network Tokenization through Visa Technology
Bluefin, which claims to be a leader in integrated payments and data and payment security, today announced it has teamed up with Visa for network tokenization. Through this collaboration, Bluefin will “integrate directly with Visa to provide network tokens across card brands.”. Bluefin will “provide the network tokenization option...
Germany’s Fraud Prevention Firm Hawk AI to Focus on Global Expansion with $17M Series B
Hawk AI, Germany’s provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, announced $17M in Series B financing “to accelerate product development and global expansion.”. The investment round was “led by Sands Capital from Washington D.C., with participation from new and existing investors,...
SEC Is Reportedly Investigating Whether Registered Investment Advisors are Following Rules for Crypto Custody
US securities regulators are looking into the operations of investment advisers over crypto-asset custody. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the activities of registered investment advisers over whether they’re following applicable guidelines around custody of customer digital assets. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters).
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
Worldline Introduces Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a More Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a key player focused on payments services, announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially “keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.”. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is “in line with...
European Crypto Startup Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.”. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able “to provide world-class security for customers’ digital...
London-based Emperia Announces $10M Series-A Funding
London-based Emperia has raised $10 million. Concept Ventures are pleased to share that Concept portfolio company Emperia has raised a $10 million Series A investment round “led by Base10 Partners, joined by Concept Ventures, Daphni, Sony Ventures, Background Capital, Bliss Growth & Stanford Capital Partners to help equip luxury brands worldwide with unique virtual spaces & experiences for their customers.”
Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs
Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
Regtech Firm Konsentus Launches Operations in the MENA Region
Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories.”. The team is “led by Managing Director MENA, Konsentus, Saleh Alhammad, who has...
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
Wise Reports 15 New Partners to Begin 2023
Wise (formerly dba as Transferwise) (LSE:WISE) has announced 15 new partners, in four different markets, to start 2023. In total, Wise now claims 60 partners globally. Wise shares that almost 10 million new customers gained access to Wise, via the Wise Platform, in 2022 alone. The four new markets include:...
White House Statement on Crypto Appears to Show Growing Hesitancy on Digital Assets
On the same day the US Federal Reserve Board issued a new policy statement on banks engaging in crypto activity, several White House advisors posted a note on the “Administration’s Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies’ Risks. The post pointed at the “tough year” for crypto, referencing the algorithmic...
UK’s Smart Pension Introduces Sustainable Investment Strategies
Smart Pension, which claims to be one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies “with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund.”
SaaS Pricing Platform Zafin Launches Transformation and Modernization Group
Zafin, which claims to be the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created “to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.”. The new unit will “accelerate Zafin’s momentum in the market as financial...
tado°, a European Firm Focused on Intelligent Home Climate Management, Secures €43M
Tado°, the European firm focused on intelligent home climate management, announces the completion of a new funding round of EUR 43 million and its plans to become profitable in 2023. In this investment round Trill Impact Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Kiko Ventures, and Swisscanto join as new investors. Since its...
