We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.

2 DAYS AGO