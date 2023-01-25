ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel Has Controversial Message For Eagles Fans

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Wide receiver Deebo Samuels trusts that he and the San Francisco 49ers have already played in the loudest of arenas.

So when Samuels was asked about Philadelphia Eagles fans and noise diversions at Lincoln Financial Field, where the NFC Championship will be played on Sunday, he remained unbothered.

"We know it's gonna be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day," Samuel said.

It's like he's taunting them.

Any football player or fan should know not to undermine Eagles fans, or the notorious, passionate fans who celebrated their Super Bowl LII victory by pouring into the streets to cheer, cry, set off fireworks, scale street poles, break hotel awnings and flip over cars.

The fans who had Hardees bribing them in order to not burn the fast food establishment — and city — to the ground.

The fans that seemingly resorted to violence as a means to celebrate superiority.

Lincoln Financial Field can hold around 67,500 fans compared to Levi's Stadium's 68,500. The difference in the number of fans will be somewhat unrecognizable, but the contrast in type of fan — and whether or not 49ers fans top Eagles fans on the sound chart — will be on full display.

The NFC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Denzel Washington
2d ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have more weapons on Offense plus they have a Awesome Defense Too. The edge goes to the Eagles plus home field advantage will be a major factor in this game. The 49ers don't have the point-storing capabilities that the Eagles have. Look at how many points the 49ers scored against the Cowboys? The Eagles average way more points than the 49ers.

Athlon Sports

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

