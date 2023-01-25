Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Wanted, Four Arrested in Byram Business Burglary Investigation
On Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 17, officers of the Byram Police Department were called to 6017 I-55 Frontage Road the business of AAA Powersports regarding a business burglary. The business owner reported the theft of five (5) dirt bikes, a firearm, and a safe containing cash during the...
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
breezynews.com
Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests
On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
WDAM-TV
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He shouldn’t walk again in the free world. He don’t deserve that. We’ll never get past this. Me and my family are broken and torn.”. A Jackson family is still devastated and heartbroken after losing the person they called “the life of the family.”
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba
ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
Comments / 0