Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 3,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO