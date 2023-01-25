ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Immigrants pave their road to success in Cannon Beach

This is one of a three-part series featuring the incredible stories of those who have fought for their well-earned positions in Cannon Beach’s legacy. Despite the modest population, Cannon Beach continues to attract and retain talent from across the world. U.S. Census data indicates that roughly 5% of Cannon Beach residents are foreign-born individuals. While they are certainly a small group, the immigrant community has left an incredible mark on...
CANNON BEACH, OR

