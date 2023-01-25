Read full article on original website
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Focusing on diversity means we miss the big picture. It’s class that shapes our lives
“There is no primary poverty left in this country,” Margaret Thatcher told the Catholic Herald in 1978, five months before she became prime minister. “There may be poverty because people don’t know how to budget, don’t know how to spend their earnings” but such poverty is the product not of social policy but of “personality defect”. Almost two decades later, in her 1996 Nicholas Ridley Memorial Lecture, six years after she had been pushed out of No 10 by her own MPs, she insisted again that “poverty is not material but behavioural”.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: How photographer Nan Goldin took on the Sackler family – and won
It’s hard to quite comprehend the scale of the North American opioid crisis. The rise of the hyper-addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin – a “blockbuster drug”, in putrid Big Pharma parlance – has led to more than 600,000 deaths in the US and Canada since 1999. Experts have predicted that as many as 1.2 million more people may die from opioid overdoses by the end of the decade. Sometimes, the drug itself proves fatal; often, it leads directly to the use of other potentially deadly drugs, such as heroin or fentanyl. (Around 80 per cent of heroin addicts now begin on...
The Observer view on Britain’s shameful failngs on child refugees | Observer editorial
Abused, kidnapped and lost – the government should hang its head in shame over its lack of care towards vulnerable minors
