Oklahoma State

The Guardian

Focusing on diversity means we miss the big picture. It’s class that shapes our lives

“There is no primary poverty left in this country,” Margaret Thatcher told the Catholic Herald in 1978, five months before she became prime minister. “There may be poverty because people don’t know how to budget, don’t know how to spend their earnings” but such poverty is the product not of social policy but of “personality defect”. Almost two decades later, in her 1996 Nicholas Ridley Memorial Lecture, six years after she had been pushed out of No 10 by her own MPs, she insisted again that “poverty is not material but behavioural”.
The Independent

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: How photographer Nan Goldin took on the Sackler family – and won

It’s hard to quite comprehend the scale of the North American opioid crisis. The rise of the hyper-addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin – a “blockbuster drug”, in putrid Big Pharma parlance – has led to more than 600,000 deaths in the US and Canada since 1999. Experts have predicted that as many as 1.2 million more people may die from opioid overdoses by the end of the decade. Sometimes, the drug itself proves fatal; often, it leads directly to the use of other potentially deadly drugs, such as heroin or fentanyl. (Around 80 per cent of heroin addicts now begin on...

