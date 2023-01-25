ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With 'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci After Ex Tries To Block Actress' Mother-Son Trip To Canada

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen was shut down in his attempt to block their son from traveling with the actress to Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes' contentious divorce ruled Ricci and her son shall be permitted to travel to Canada at the end of this month and return at the beginning of February.Earlier this week, Ricci rushed to court telling the judge her ex had informed her he planned to ask for her rights to travel with their son to suspended. Ricci and Heerdegen...
RadarOnline

Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check

The police were called to Britney Spears’ home this week shortly after the singer’s fans realized she had deleted her Instagram account and feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident took place Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the “Toxic” singer deleted her social media account.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office received the call sometime Wednesday morning and subsequently executed a wellness check at the singer’s Thousand Oaks mansion.Upon arriving at Britney’s home, officers determined the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” was not in danger and there was no reason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloGiggles

Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation

Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Cheryl E Preston

Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert

Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James’ House While Recording “Party All The Time”

Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James’s house for two weeks. He called it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”. If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.
Elle

Shailene Woodley Hints That Aaron Rodgers Breakup Was ‘Darkest, Hardest Time in My Life‘

Shailene Woodley won't pretend the last year has been easy. In a new interview with Porter, the actress discussed how much she struggled last year, as her whirlwind engagement to Aaron Rodgers ended while she she was working on a new project. Woodley filmed the upcoming series Three Women from October 2021 to May 2022; Rodgers and Woodley's breakup was reported in February 2022. Rodgers was trying to publicly win her back for some time after, with the two reported to have attended a wedding together in March 2022. But by the end of that April, Woodley was “done.”
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU

DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy