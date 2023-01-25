Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Judge Sides With 'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci After Ex Tries To Block Actress' Mother-Son Trip To Canada
Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen was shut down in his attempt to block their son from traveling with the actress to Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes' contentious divorce ruled Ricci and her son shall be permitted to travel to Canada at the end of this month and return at the beginning of February.Earlier this week, Ricci rushed to court telling the judge her ex had informed her he planned to ask for her rights to travel with their son to suspended. Ricci and Heerdegen...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Reveals When She Realized Kid Rock Was Not the One -- and Where She Stands With Ex Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson knew right away that things weren't going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her memoir, the 55-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she knew her marriage to the 52-year-old singer wouldn't last. Kid Rock was Anderson's second...
Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check
The police were called to Britney Spears’ home this week shortly after the singer’s fans realized she had deleted her Instagram account and feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident took place Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the “Toxic” singer deleted her social media account.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office received the call sometime Wednesday morning and subsequently executed a wellness check at the singer’s Thousand Oaks mansion.Upon arriving at Britney’s home, officers determined the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” was not in danger and there was no reason...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Haunting Hollywood Mystery Of Aspiring Actress Jean Spangler’s Disappearance
In October 1949, Jean Spangler vanished without a trace, and some believe she may have fallen prey to mobster Mickey Cohen's henchmen — or the same killer who murdered "Black Dahlia" Elizabeth Short. Jean Spangler’s enigmatic story was classic Hollywood noir: A young, beautiful actress suddenly disappears, leaving behind...
Paul McCartney Was the Last Beatle to Take LSD Because He Was Scared It’d Change Him
Paul McCartney was the last Beatle to take LSD because he was afraid of what it'd do to him. He didn't want it to change him.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Aaliyah and Family Were Silenced from Speaking About Marriage to R. Kelly, Close Source Discloses
New allegations against R. Kelly claim that he silenced the late R&B songstress Aaliyah and her family through a non-disclosure agreement after she and the convicted felon annulled their marriage when she was 15. The accusations were revealed during the final installment of the jaw-dropping docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, a...
Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation
Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James’ House While Recording “Party All The Time”
Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James’s house for two weeks. He called it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”. If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.
Elle
Shailene Woodley Hints That Aaron Rodgers Breakup Was ‘Darkest, Hardest Time in My Life‘
Shailene Woodley won't pretend the last year has been easy. In a new interview with Porter, the actress discussed how much she struggled last year, as her whirlwind engagement to Aaron Rodgers ended while she she was working on a new project. Woodley filmed the upcoming series Three Women from October 2021 to May 2022; Rodgers and Woodley's breakup was reported in February 2022. Rodgers was trying to publicly win her back for some time after, with the two reported to have attended a wedding together in March 2022. But by the end of that April, Woodley was “done.”
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Bear Brown and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2
Bear Brown of Discovery's 'Alaskan Bush People' and his wife Raiven Brown have welcomed their second child, a boy named Cove.
People Claim to See Reflection of 'Ghost' of Elvis During Axl Rose's 'Graceland' Performance
It really does look like the King.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Looks Like Kanye West’s Kids Are Starting To Meet His New Wife Bianca Censori
Following his marriage to Bianca Censori, it looks like Ye is aiming for his kids to get familiar with her.
Comments / 0