MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - It's not every day that one of the greatest coaches in the history of a sport comes to Berry College for a practice. Yet today, one of the most decorated coaches in the history of NCAA and USA Swimming came to The Cage Center as Jack Bauerle joined Berry head swim and dive coach Astrid Escobar on the pool deck for practice.

MOUNT BERRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO