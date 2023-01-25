ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

A look at affordable housing in central Ohio

During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence

Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats …. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. Morning Forecast: January 27, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 27, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.26.23. 11 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says

HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The Columbus we need vs. the Columbus we have been

It seems Columbus’ policing unfortunately follows national trends, incident by incident. Columbus Police actions have become a regressive, dark-mirror version of the country: a week after a jury in Atlanta convicted three men on hate crimes charges for chasing down and murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was going for a jog, Columbus officer Ricky Anderson shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in the stomach while serving the near-juvenile a warrant in the middle of the night. Twenty minutes after news broke that Derek Chauvin had een found guilty of the long, slow murder of 48-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Columbus officer Nicholas Reardon shot and killed 15-year-old Ma’khia Bryant in response to that juvenile’s having called the police to help de-escalate the very situation officer Reardon walked into.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy