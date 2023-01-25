Read full article on original website
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence
Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats …. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. Morning Forecast: January 27, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 27, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.26.23. 11 p.m....
Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.
Former Nationwide Children’s employee sues hospital for discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is being sued by a former employee who said she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs. Tina Moore gave 10TV her picture and, on the phone, identified herself as a 27-year employee of the hospital and a devout Christian. The...
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
The Columbus we need vs. the Columbus we have been
It seems Columbus’ policing unfortunately follows national trends, incident by incident. Columbus Police actions have become a regressive, dark-mirror version of the country: a week after a jury in Atlanta convicted three men on hate crimes charges for chasing down and murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was going for a jog, Columbus officer Ricky Anderson shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in the stomach while serving the near-juvenile a warrant in the middle of the night. Twenty minutes after news broke that Derek Chauvin had een found guilty of the long, slow murder of 48-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Columbus officer Nicholas Reardon shot and killed 15-year-old Ma’khia Bryant in response to that juvenile’s having called the police to help de-escalate the very situation officer Reardon walked into.
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
