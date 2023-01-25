ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Washington State vs. Arizona: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Arizona 17-3; Washington State 9-12 The #6 Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Neither Arizona nor Washington State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

New Mexico vs. Air Force odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven model

The No. 25 New Mexico Lobos will try to bounce back from their double-overtime loss to Nevada when they face the Air Force Falcons on Friday night. New Mexico has gone 18-3 through its first 21 games this season, but it is still in fourth place in the Mountain West. Air Force is coming off consecutive losses to San Diego State and San Jose State.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday

Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

With a sparkling stadium and surging program, San Diego State makes an easy case for Pac-12 expansion

SAN DIEGO -- J.D. Wicker is standing on the top concourse of one of the biggest parties in the country. What else would you call San Diego State's new stadium, which equates to the latest lob pass for what the school hopes is a slam-dunk entry into the Pac-12? On its best day, which projects to be every game day, college football is almost a sideshow in new Snapdragon Stadium. The main event is the craft brew-infused vibe that San Diego State's athletic director has, well, crafted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Jason Vosler: Released by Mariners

Vosler was released by the Mariners on Saturday. Vosler was only a member of the Mariners' organization for 10 days, and the reason for his abrupt departure has not been announced. One possible explanation could be that he's on the cusp of signing with a team overseas. While no such move has been announced, he'd fit the typical demographic. He's yet to establish himself at the MLB level, playing just 77 career games through his age-28 season, but his .228/.306/.421 line is decent enough that teams in Korea or Japan would probably be interested.

