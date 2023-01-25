ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

tdalabamamag.com

Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers

Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
SARALAND, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Pensacola, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fort Walton Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Escambia High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

UWF announces 2023 football schedule, homecoming set for Oct. 7

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Athletics Department announced the 2023 football schedule on Thursday, unveiling an 11-game regular-season including five home games at Pen Air Field.  The department said in a release the UWF football program will play four Gulf South Conference opponents at home. Among the Argonauts’ 8-game GSC slate […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida

The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Used furniture and small appliances on sale Saturday in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The CALM Furniture Resale Store in Niceville will be open on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for gently used furniture and small appliances at the store located at 201 Redwood Avenue in Niceville. Sales from the store benefit Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, or CALM.
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Unsettled pattern heads our way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department posted the following via social media this morning: “We are currently investigating a threat at Daphne Middle School. All staff and students have been evacuated. Parents are urged not to respond to the school. Officers are diverting responding parents to Trione Park.”
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

