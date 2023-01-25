Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘The definition of a team:’ What’s behind Fairhope’s 24-1 basketball season?
Fairhope coach Solomon Johnson is quick to admit he didn’t necessarily expect his boys basketball team to be 24-1 after 25 games. However, that is exactly where the Class 7A fifth-ranked Pirates are following their latest win, 59-45 at rival Daphne on Tuesday night. “It’s been a pleasant surprise,”...
tdalabamamag.com
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers
Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
Pensacola, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
UWF announces 2023 football schedule, homecoming set for Oct. 7
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Athletics Department announced the 2023 football schedule on Thursday, unveiling an 11-game regular-season including five home games at Pen Air Field. The department said in a release the UWF football program will play four Gulf South Conference opponents at home. Among the Argonauts’ 8-game GSC slate […]
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
niceville.com
Used furniture and small appliances on sale Saturday in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The CALM Furniture Resale Store in Niceville will be open on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for gently used furniture and small appliances at the store located at 201 Redwood Avenue in Niceville. Sales from the store benefit Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, or CALM.
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsettled pattern heads our way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department posted the following via social media this morning: “We are currently investigating a threat at Daphne Middle School. All staff and students have been evacuated. Parents are urged not to respond to the school. Officers are diverting responding parents to Trione Park.”
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
Allegiant working with local college to fuel workforce at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida State College students and instructors from took a tour of the new Allegiant Air Terminal at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. According to a post by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, 20 students at the Bob Sikes Airport NWFSC Aviation Center of Excellence were able to see […]
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for Anglers
Pensacola, Florida is a popular destination for both freshwater and saltwater fishing enthusiasts. The city boasts a variety of fishing stores that cater to the needs of both experienced anglers and beginners.
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
