prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Corsicana Tigers
The 2023 high school baseball season is underway with practice having started and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Texas. Teams...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Huntington Beach Oilers
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
prepbaseballreport.com
Power 25 HS Preview: #15 Calhoun
The 2023 Georgia high school baseball season is less than a month away. With the season getting pushed up one week the coaches and players have an extra week to prepare for opening day. Will it be sunny and 75? Or below freezing for opening day? The Georgia weather is unpredictable, just like trying to predict who will come out on top of each classification. The talent in the State of Georgia continues to be one of the best in the country. Some regions have a fresh new look, and some region foes will continue to battle for that top spot to earn the best road to the state championship.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: ML King Wolves
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
prepbaseballreport.com
AL HS Team Preview: Pell City Panthers
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Alabama. Teams across the state...
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi Preseason All-State: Swift Leaderboards
Madison, MS - The Mississippi Preseason All-State was held on Saturday, January 21st at Southern Performance Institute in Madison, MS. This event consisted of some of the top prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 30 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.
prepbaseballreport.com
MS High School Team Preview: Northwest Rankin Cougars
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR Illinois Best of 2022: Top Catcher Velocities
The PBR Illinois staff hosted over 40 showcases in 2022 – from invite-only events for select prospects, events for incoming freshmen, unsigned seniors, and the list goes on. Before we close the book on 2022 for good, we're going to check out some of the top showcase performances of last year.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Midwest Marlins Advanced Metrics: Hitting/Speed Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Midwest Marlins. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2024-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2023 Scout Day: Canes Baseball Club
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Canes Baseball Club. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2028 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Superlatives: Preseason All State South - Position Players
On Sunday January 22nd PBR of North Carolina hosted its first of four Preseason All State Events at The Athletic Barn in Waxhaw, NC. The Preseason All State Events have become the premier winter event in North Carolina featuring some of the best talent from across the state. The events feature players from the 2023-2026 grad classes.
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2023 Scout Day: Midwest Marlins
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Midwest Marlins. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2024-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR OK OSSAA Team Previews: Piedmont Wildcats
The Oklahoma high school baseball season kicks off on Feb. 20th for A-B, and March 1st for 2A-6A. Over the next several weeks, leading up to opening day, we’ll be publishing our team previews ahead of the 2023 spring season, touching on programs spanning all state classifications, leading into a countdown through the official PBR Oklahoma Preseason Power 25 Rankings.
prepbaseballreport.com
Results From 2023 Scout Day: CBC Marucci
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: CBC Marucci. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
