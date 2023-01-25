ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at the Flux Galleries near Optimist Hall Thursday morning. Tax season is here! Before filing, find out what’s new this year. Tax season is officially open. Exploring NoDa's Flux Galleries. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. We got a tour of the galleries...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: DMV Sites

CHARLOTTE – Need to renew your car’s registration? More and more drivers have been doing it online, but then finding out they used a fake DMV website. Consumer reporter John Matarese shows why that may soon change so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte nonprofit announces two new programs

For the Struggle, a non-profit organization centered around community outreach, policy reform and legal action, announced two new initiatives on Tuesday: the Eco-seniors program and a youth program. The Eco-seniors program, funded partly by $50,000 from U.S. Bank, has two goals: to combat environmental and systemic injustices and to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Savona Mill’s transformation into office, retail space nearing completion

CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings is just months away from wrapping up redevelopment of Savona Mill, an adaptive-reuse project in Charlotte’s historic West End. Construction on the mill at 528 S. Turner Ave. began last February. The first phase is expected to deliver in June and will include 180,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a rooftop deck, an outdoor plaza that leads to an amphitheater for live music and public community events.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Beyond Open announces $5.9 million in first-round grants

Foundation For The Carolinas officially completed the first round of grant funding for Beyond Open, a $20 million effort to support “diverse-owned” small businesses in Charlotte. In total, Beyond Open will distribute $5.9 million to first-round grantees, with packages ranging from $5,000 to upwards of $250,000. Of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent

CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?

When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMS asks state for funds to help teacher, staff vacancies

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is addressing teacher and staff vacancies, which has been an issue across the district. Board members approved the 2023-2024 legislative agenda, which includes requests to federal, state, and local agencies that fund CMS in the areas of academics, finance, personnel, and statutory regulations. The Education...
CHARLOTTE, NC

