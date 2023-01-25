Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Longtime Poway High School baseball coach Bob Parry retiring after 28 years
Coach won 532 games and produced 9 future big-leaguers, including Tony Gwynn Jr., Connor Joe and Alex Dickerson
Nike Extravaganza live updates: No. 9 Notre Dame continues big week, beats No. 6 St. Augustine
SANTA ANA, Calif. — One of the Golden State's finest one day events — the Nike Extravaganza — features nine games Saturday at at Mater Dei. Check in all day for updates on each game with the premier contest featuring the state's No. 1 team, defending CIF Open Division champion Corona ...
SBLive's Southern Section girls basketball top 25 (Jan. 23-29): Village Christian, Oaks Christian, Calabasas, Redondo debut
In case you haven't heard, Southern Section girls hoops is madness this season. The Open Division is still far from locked in with the regular season almost finished, and major upsets continue to occur on a weekly basis. With that said, here are SBLive's CIFSS girls basketball rankings for the week ...
Area Roundup: Zielke scores a late goal to lift Oak Hills past Apple Valley
Twenty four hours after being shut out the Oak Hills girls soccer team got back in the win column in a big way. Mollie Zielke scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal in a 1-0 victory on the road against Apple Valley on Tuesday. Apple Valley beat Oak Hills 2-0 on Monday as the teams made up a game that was scheduled earlier this month.
Cal's Place in the NET Rankings is Not Much of a Head-Scratcher
There are 26 Division I teams in California and just two rank lower than the Bears.
John Olive and Dave Cassaw, longtime rivals at Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon, reach milestone victories
(Lead photos by Anna Scipione) SAN MARCOS, Calif. – 26 years after taking the reins of the boys’ basketball program at Torrey Pines, head coach John Olive has reached the 600-win mark. Friday’s win over San Marcos to reach 600 did not come easy for Olive and the Falcons. Torrey Pines trailed by ...
Comments / 0