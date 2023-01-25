Read full article on original website
gogarrettcounty.com
Have You Ever Wanted To Try Personal Training?
Personal trainers are excellent teachers and supportive and enthusiastic champions of physical fitness. Their overall goal includes not only teaching their clients, but helping them develop confidence by providing them with the encouragement to stick with the programs they’ve built for them to achieve their fitness objectives. Suppose you’re...
Preston County road to undergo week-long total closure
A Preston County road is under a total closure for the next week while it undergoes roadway stabilization.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
weaa.org
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Western Maryland
(Sterling, VA) -- Parts of Western Maryland are now under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 this evening. The National Weather Service says Allegany County could see heavy mixed precipitation, including five to seven inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice. Winter weather advisories are...
One killed in house fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
Daily Athenaeum
Local adoption center combats overwhelming pet returns, forced to euthanize
The Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center experienced a significant increase in pet returns and strays last year, making it one of the first years that director Dana Johnson saw animals euthanized in order to make room in the shelter. Before 2022, Johnson said she only ever had to euthanize animals...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
garrettcounty.org
Open Jobs with Garrett County Government
Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current openings for the following positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume either online by clicking here or download a Garrett County Government Employment Application and submit it along with a resume. EOE. Current Open Positions:. The deadline...
