gogarrettcounty.com

WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
weaa.org

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Western Maryland

(Sterling, VA) -- Parts of Western Maryland are now under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 this evening. The National Weather Service says Allegany County could see heavy mixed precipitation, including five to seven inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice. Winter weather advisories are...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
garrettcounty.org

Open Jobs with Garrett County Government

Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current openings for the following positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume either online by clicking here or download a Garrett County Government Employment Application and submit it along with a resume. EOE. Current Open Positions:. The deadline...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

