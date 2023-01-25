Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
The Spanish Sauce Bobby Flay Uses To Level Up Scrambled Eggs
Eggs are such a kitchen staple, and there are more than a handful of ways to prepare them. Not only that, but you can accessorize them with a multitude of different sauces, herbs, and dressings — making them difficult to get bored of. But in case you need some...
Crockpot Cuban Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja
If you're looking for a tasty beef dish where the meat just falls apart and blends with the other ingredients, chances are you'll enjoy Ropa Vieja (that's the link to the original recipe I used the first time I made it - I've adjusted it slightly since). I like to serve it in soft tortilla shells, but some prefer it over rice. This comes out great cooked in a crockpot or slow cooker. If you have an Instant Pot, use your slow cooker setting. Enjoy!
Chef Bill Fuller: Beef Birria Tacos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Bill Fuller is showing us how to make a warm and spicy recipe to heat things up this winter.Beef Birria TacosServes 6-8 IngredientsAdobo 4 ea. dried guajillo chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined4 ea. dried pasilla chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined15 ea. dried arbol chiles - stemmed and seeded6 clove garlic - peeled3 C chicken stock4 ea. whole cloves1 ...
Epicurious
Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de tortilla, or tortilla soup, is one of the most famous soups from central Mexico. There are several variations to the recipe, and they can include shredded chicken, roasted poblano peppers, and even chicharrones. What makes this soup special (and famous!) are the garnishes; the combination of the crispy tortillas and the creamy avocado chunks make for a spoonful of heaven.
Comments / 0