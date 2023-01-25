Read full article on original website
LPD report said woman set bed on fire, threatened to ‘kill police’
Police in Lubbock, Texas arrested Victoria Rae Orona, 28, and charged her with Arson, Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report
Elijah Jimenez, 19, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at Smokehead Shop in January 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
KCBD
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
Lubbock homeless count expected to decrease this year
The homeless population in Lubbock is decreasing thanks to the efforts of local agencies and community support. Learn more about how they're making a change and how you can get involved.
Man arrested over Lubbock crash, off-duty officer held 3 at gunpoint, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Rodriquez, Jr., 29, was arrested on Saturday in connection to a 2019 crash in the 4500 block of Quaker Avenue that resulted in an off-duty officer holding three people at gunpoint, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Records stated that on November 28, an off-duty Lubbock Police officer passed by […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Suspects possibly linked to string of robberies arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The suspects in a string of armed robberies across Lubbock are now in custody. Investigators say Romando Martinez and Samuel Mixon may be linked to at least six robberies since Dec. 26. Full story here: String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Man wanted for manslaughter, shooting death of teen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday asked for help to find Adrian Garcia, 20, who was wanted for manslaughter. He was charged for the shooting death of Dylan Montes, 17, which happened on October, 2022. Related Story: ‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in […]
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
KCBD
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
University Daily
Police Blotter: Officers report Jan. 22 - Jan. 26 incidents
Read about the incidents reported Tech PD responded to throughout the Tech campus this week. The following are reported incidents the Texas Tech Police Department responded to throughout the week:. Sunday, Jan. 22. 1:12 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
abc7amarillo.com
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
102.5 KISS FM
