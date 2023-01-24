Read full article on original website
Mix and Max: Longtime Tulsa bartender Majda Phillips forays into DJing
It’s 5 p.m. on a winter weekday at The Max RetroPub, 114 S. Elgin Ave., and Majda Phillips is behind the bar serving the happy hour crowd between answering questions for this story without missing a beat. After 20 years bartending, this is a rhythm Phillips knows well. But...
Puppeteering Pursuits: Multi-talented creative David Bizzaro makes his home in Tulsa
Tulsa is home to many artists — singers, poets, musicians and more. Now, the city welcomes another talented performer: a puppeteer. David Bizzaro is an award-winning puppeteer and actor who recently starred as Mochi in “Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant,” an educational children’s show produced by Michelle Obama’s production company.
Volunteer Spotlight: Jackie Lawson
Jackie Lawson speaks fluent numbers, thanks to an associate degree in accounting, a career in banking and 20 years of retail tax preparation experience. Lawson started volunteering around 1987, when she took advantage of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. “They taught me how to do my taxes, then...
From the editor: Some say February is for lovers. I say it is for foodies.
While it’s the shortest month, February tends to pack a punch in terms of holidays, celebrations and events. There’s the obvious Valentine’s Day — a day for telling those closest to you how much you love them. Steak, chocolate and a bottle of wine do the job well.
On redesigning the Center of the Universe: Q&A with Brian Kurtz, Downtown Tulsa Partnership
Necessary structural updates to the Boston Avenue Pedestrian Bridge — better known as the Center of the Universe — also will bring exciting aesthetic changes and new amenities. But Tulsans can rest assured nothing during the renovation process will affect the legendary echo anomaly so many visit the site to experience.
Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023
Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Firm Foundation: Tulsa nonprofit celebrates 40 years of supporting high schoolers’ college dreams
The Simon Estes Educational Foundation Inc. has donated millions in scholarships for students who have the brains and ambition to make it to university, but not necessarily the funding or support. Behind it all is the tireless work and big heart of co-founder Jayne L. Reed — or “Mama Reed,” as her students lovingly refer to her.
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
The lowdown on Lowood
Much is happening at Lowood, though the restaurant has stayed true to its original concept since opening in 2019. We checked in with Noah Bush, co-owner of GB Provisions, which owns and operates Lowood, Topeca Coffee Roasters, Hodges Bend, Saturn Room and Vintage Wine Bar. Bush is a self-proclaimed wine...
Bespoke space: Hawley Design Furnishings settles into new showroom
For more than 40 years, Mark Hawley has been designing one-of-a-kind, statement and timeless furniture creations under his Hawley Design Furnishings name. In September, Hawley moved to a new showroom where natural light floods a space filled with modern pieces — many custom-made in Tulsa by Hawley and his team of craftsmen — ranging from dining tables, conference tables and beds to chairs, occasional tables, sofa tables and desks. The store also carries pieces from well-known brands.
Pitch perfect partnership: KIPP Tulsa seniors face off in Littlefield Agency pitch competition
On Dec. 9, KIPP Tulsa high school seniors demonstrated innovation and entrepreneurial prowess during the school’s inaugural pitch competition. Challenged to come up with a unique product or service, senior teams presented two concepts before a panel of judges: ASAP Essentials, a Redbox-like service to help north Tulsans gain easier access to everyday essentials; and MEGA WAVE Comics, a comic book company focused on creating diverse characters within the superhero world.
Covers revisited: Lordly Beard
Seventeen years ago, a 15-year-old student found his smiling face on the cover of TulsaPeople’s August 2006 Arts and Education issue. Then an upperclassman at Central High School, Lordly Beard was photographed for his role in a leadership program developing ideas for improving Tulsa Public Schools. “It was so...
Showing in February at Circle Cinema
Thursday Happy Hours continue in February with special guest OmaleyB! The Tulsa-based R&B artist and singer will perform live in the Circle Gallery from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday with movie-themed drink specials at the bar before any of the great films on Thursdays. Cat Daddies. Opens for daily screenings Feb....
Help 24/7: YES Tulsa offers crisis intervention for youth and their families
Where do you take a child experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis? Before intervention centers like the CALM Center and YES Tulsa, options were limited to hospitals and justice system involvement. The CALM Center and YES Tulsa are two Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma initiatives, with YES Tulsa...
Try this!: Mini ice cream hearts from Big Dipper Creamery
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Big Dipper Creamery is bringing back its single-serving ice cream hearts. This year, choose from five flavor options. Returning favorites are vegan cookies and cream with a chocolate cookie crumb topping, as well as cereal milk ice cream topped with a Fruity Pebbles crunch. Three new hearts debut this year: cookie butter ice cream with edible chocolate chip cookie dough, dark chocolate ice cream with a brownie base, and red velvet ice cream with red velvet brownie pieces. All are $7.99 each.
Building Tulsa’s workforce: Campus Tulsa connects students to internships
The Tulsa area has hundreds of intern positions open each year at local businesses and nonprofit organizations, but college students near and far don’t always know about those opportunities. That’s where Campus Tulsa comes in. Brooke Randels, Campus Tulsa program director, says the program connects college students to relevant...
Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show
On Dec. 6, the Tulsa Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosted the 70th annual Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show at Renaissance Hotel Tulsa and Convention Center. The theme was “We Need a Little Christmas,” and guests participated in one of the largest silent auctions in town followed by a lunch and fashion show featuring Tulsa news anchors.
Our house: Casa de la Cultura is a new hub for community engagement
Casa de la Cultura (House of Culture) is one of Tulsa’s newest Latino organizations, joining the many Hispanic churches, supermarkets and media outlets enriching the local social and economic landscape. Located at 1515 N. Harvard Ave., Suite E., Casa is an independent nonprofit offering art and musical pursuits to all ages, as well as opportunities to learn more about Hispanic culture.
Tomorrow’s innovators: Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance provides opportunities for Oklahoma students to glimpse future career paths
With partnerships in 78 school districts across Oklahoma — and still growing — the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance provides an array of exciting learning activities for K-12 students across the state. Last year, more than 50,000 students engaged with TRSA-affiliated STEM opportunities, including robotics clubs, drone competitions, science fairs, coding clubs, summer camps and much more.
