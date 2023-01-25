Read full article on original website
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two) (eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $25,000. Pick 3. 1-3-8 (one, three, eight) Powerball. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. (two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for early Friday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of west central Minnesota until Friday at 12 p.m. Officials say look for light snow to continue early Friday, but with winds gusting to 45 mph it will cause travel difficulties and reduced visibility across the area. For...
Wright-McLeish, Juozapaitis lead Maine over Albany 72-68
ALBANY, N.Y. — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points, Gedi Juozapaitis scored 15 and Maine held off Albany 72-68. Wright-McLeish made 7 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers for the Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East Conference). Juozapaitis added six assists. Jaden Clayton scored 12. Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes (6-17, 1-7) with 16 points and six rebounds.
Harkless scores 18 points, UNLV beats Nevada 68-62
LAS VEGAS — Led by Elijah Harkless' 18 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-62. The Rebels moved to 14-7 with the victory and the Wolf Pack dropped to 16-6.
