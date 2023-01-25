Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks reveals death fears for Vicky in 8 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Vicky's life hangs in the balance after high drama on the teens' camping trip. Elsewhere, Tony becomes unsupportive over Maxine's rally, while Mercedes continues to struggle with Bobby's terrible crimes. Here's a full collection of 8 big moments coming up. 1. Tony loses...
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen left devastated by letter from Bobby
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen has been left devastated after her son Bobby Costello blamed her for his actions and decided to cut off contact ahead of his lengthy prison sentence. Following Bobby's confession that he was responsible for the death of Verity Hutchinson, Mercedes has struggled with the revelation...
Hollyoaks updates opening titles after cast exits
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has updated its opening titles following recent cast changes. Emily Burnett, Omar Malik, Emma Lau and young actor Jayden Fox have all been removed from the credits after recently bowing out from their respective roles as Olivia Bradshaw, Shaq Qureshi, Serena Chen-Williams and Bobby Costello. Emily's...
Hollyoaks films Juliet and Peri scenes on location for a special episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks stars Niamh Blackshaw and Ruby O'Donnell have been spotted filming some big new scenes on location. Cast and crew have travelled to Brighton to work on an episode centring around Niamh and Ruby's popular characters Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax. Paparazzi photographers caught the Hollyoaks team...
Coronation Street reveals Alya Nazir's fate in stabbing storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed the fate of Alya Nazir following her horrific stabbing. At the end of last night's episode, Alya bravely risked her life to save councillor Maria Connor, who was the target of extremist Blake. After she was rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
EastEnders to air emotional new Lola and Jay scenes after wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders couple Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown face an emotional start to married life in next week's episodes. The pair took centre stage in a moving wedding episode this week as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. Lola has been told that...
EastEnders announces emotional baby storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an emotional baby storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson. The pair are expecting a child following their brief fling at the end of last year, but they are set to receive devastating news later this month when scans reveal the baby has Edwards' Syndrome.
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Hollie-Jay Bowes reveals ADHD diagnosis
Waterloo Road star Hollie-Jay Bowes has revealed that she has received an ADHD diagnosis. On the NHS waiting list since 2020, Bowes was initially urged to get herself tested by former Hollyoaks producer Henry R Swindell back when she was staying at his place during lockdown. Writing on Instagram yesterday...
EastEnders pays tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after death
EastEnders has paid tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after her death yesterday (January 27) at the age of 89. The veteran actress played Peggy Mitchell's friend Olive Woodhouse in the BBC One soap between 2007 and 2010. She also starred in Thatcher: The Final Days as the titular PM, a Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who serial, Rev, Gentleman Jack and the Keira Knightley version of Doctor Zhivago.
Emmerdale star Emma Atkins predicts split for Charity and Mack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd are currently planning to tie the knot, but actress Emma Atkins – who plays Charity – has shared her own doubts about the couple's future together. Regular viewers will know that Mack recently learnt he's the father of Chloe...
11 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, the consequences continue for the Platt family after Blake's attack at Speed Daal. Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone are left in despair over Hope's latest bad behaviour, while Dee-Dee could be getting closer to someone dangerous. Here's a full collection of 11...
Emmerdale boss confirms surprise split for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed a surprise split coming up for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean on the soap. The couple have been trying to enjoy their relationship recently, though things have taken a troubling turn as they've tried to pursue a complaint against Ethan's predatory boss Greg. While...
Hollyoaks star Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy shares powerful message over changing back professional acting name
Former Hollyoaks actor Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy has said he feels "like myself again" after changing his professional stage name from Luke Jerdy back to his birth name. Familiar to soap fans for his four-year stint as Jesse Donovan, who fatally collapsed from alcohol poisoning on his wedding day back in 2020, Majid penned an inspiring statement on Instagram yesterday (January 26) which documented his journey to this personal milestone.
Teen Wolf: The Movie – what happened to Stiles? How they explain his absence
Teen Wolf: The Movie is bringing everyone back. Scott (Tyler Posey) without question. Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry). Heck even Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) crawled her way back from the grave just to be in this revival. Okay she didn't exactly crawl out...
Emmerdale producer hints at big twist in Cain and Caleb story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb Miligan last year, and we saw Cain rebuff his proposition of rebuilding their sibling relationship. It turns out that Cain's distrust might be on the money, as executive producer Jane Hudson has teased that a big upcoming twist...
Emmerdale promises year-long repercussions as cheating Mack is finally caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed that there will be huge repercussions for Mackenzie Boyd after his affair with Chloe Harris is exposed. As viewers already know, Mackenzie is the father of Chloe's unborn baby, following a one-night-stand between the pair last year, with guilty Mack desperately trying to hide the news from his fiancée Charity Dingle.
