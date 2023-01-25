ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases. 30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Police Blotter: Officers report Jan. 22 - Jan. 26 incidents

Read about the incidents reported Tech PD responded to throughout the Tech campus this week. The following are reported incidents the Texas Tech Police Department responded to throughout the week:. Sunday, Jan. 22. 1:12 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of...
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy