Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant
Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Kevin Clifton shares special detail about moment Stacey Dooley gave birth
Kevin Clifton has shared a sweet detail about the birth of his daughter. The Strictly Come Dancing pro welcomed daughter Minnie with partner Stacey Dooley – but if being the child of two Strictly champions wasn't enough, Minnie had another connection to the top BBC show at her birth.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares hair transformation after exit from soap
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has unveiled a striking new hair colour following her exit from the soap. The actress who played Ziggy Astoni shared a few photos of herself sporting some new red-headed locks, calling it a "Friday freshen up" in the caption. This content is imported from...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
Heartbroken Bride Breaks Down in Tears at Wedding After Finding Stranger Sitting in Seat Meant for Deceased Son
As Becky Turney walked down the aisle on her wedding day, she couldn't help but feel a sense of sadness and emptiness. Just two days earlier, her beloved son had tragically passed away in a car accident.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?
Of the dozens of couples who've said 'I do' on 'Married at First Sight,' just 14 are still together in 2023.
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
BET
Apollo Nida Secretly Married Sherien Almufti—Find Out About The Couple's Small Church Wedding!
Apollo Nida is married! The ex-husband of former 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks shared the news with TMZ on Thursday (Jan. 12). According to Apollo, he married his wife Sherien Almufti on October 14, 2022 in Atlanta. Surrounded by close friends and family members, the couple tied the knot with a small church ceremony.
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
Woman's stepdaughter is kicked out of her wedding for showing up in the same wedding dress as her
When your parents get remarried, you may have a hard time with it. However, there are good ways to get through the situation and then there are ways to handle it that are not fair to everyone else.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Ex-wife slammed for upstaging the bride of her ex-husband on her wedding day: "You're a show-off"
A divorced woman, who attends her ex-husband's wedding, shows up and wears a flashy red dress that causes a real stir on the big day. She's turned to Reddit to find out if she was in the wrong for what she did.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Video of Fan Mocking How She and Travis Scott Chose Son Aire’s Name
All in good fun. Kylie Jenner reacted to a fan joking about at how she and Travis Scott decided to name their son Aire. In a TikTok video shared by user @simo_ziqubu on January 22, a fan was seen playing both Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, as they tried to determine their second child’s name. The duo debated as...
