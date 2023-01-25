ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Margaret E. “Peggy” Ickes, 67, Fort Madison

Margaret E. “Peggy” Ickes, 67, of Ft. Madison, IA, formerly of Montrose, IA died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Madison in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born September 13, 1955 in Hammond, IN the daughter of Harold Lee and Norma Jean Wickham Ickes. Peggy graduated from Central Lee High School. She then furthered her education at Southeastern Community College and Mid State College in Carthage, IL.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Kemper makes statement at regionals

CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
KWQC

Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLINGTON, IA
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Edina teen injured after UTV overturned

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Edina teen was seriously injured on Wednesday in a UTV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when it traveled of the right side of a private drive and overturned, the report said.
EDINA, MO
Pen City Current

County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
Pen City Current

Holy Trinity boys win back-to-back games

FORT MADISON - John Hellige challenged his Holy Trinity boys basketball team after Tuesday’s loss at Notre Dame. The Crusaders responded with back-to-back wins, including Friday’s 63-40 victory over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. Holy Trinity (7-12 overall, 4-9 SEI Superconference South Division) took control of the...
KEOSAUQUA, IA
KBUR

Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver

Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy