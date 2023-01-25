Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Jesse W. McGee, 65, Fort Madison
Jesse W. McGee, 65, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. Born on June 13, 1957, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Jesse Robert and Mildred Viola (Thompson) McGee. He is survived by his four children: Jesse (Danielle) McGee of Kahoka,...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Margaret E. “Peggy” Ickes, 67, Fort Madison
Margaret E. “Peggy” Ickes, 67, of Ft. Madison, IA, formerly of Montrose, IA died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Madison in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born September 13, 1955 in Hammond, IN the daughter of Harold Lee and Norma Jean Wickham Ickes. Peggy graduated from Central Lee High School. She then furthered her education at Southeastern Community College and Mid State College in Carthage, IL.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Patty A. Wright, 75, Montrose
Patty A. Wright, 75, of Montrose, IA, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM at her home. She was born on May 19, 1947 in Ft. Madison, IA to Vincent and Kathryn Fortune Wright. Patty worked at Sheaffer Pen Company and later Hall towing. Patty enjoyed reading.
Pen City Current
Kemper makes statement at regionals
CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
khqa.com
Edina teen injured after UTV overturned
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Edina teen was seriously injured on Wednesday in a UTV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when it traveled of the right side of a private drive and overturned, the report said.
Pen City Current
County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
Pen City Current
Holy Trinity boys win back-to-back games
FORT MADISON - John Hellige challenged his Holy Trinity boys basketball team after Tuesday’s loss at Notre Dame. The Crusaders responded with back-to-back wins, including Friday’s 63-40 victory over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. Holy Trinity (7-12 overall, 4-9 SEI Superconference South Division) took control of the...
KBUR
Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver
Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
KOMU
Train crash in Scotland County
Stephanie Southey is the digital content editor for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at ssouthey@missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @ssoutheyyy.
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
