Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
Liberty Closes Out ITA Kickoff Weekend With 4-2 Loss to Washington
The No. 4 seed Liberty Flames ended ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-2 loss to the No. 3-seeded Washington Huskies in the consolation match, Saturday afternoon at the Boone Tennis Center. Liberty falls to 2-3 on the year and was 0-2 at ITA Kickoff Weekend, an event featuring the best...
Liberty News
Liberty Tops Longwood 4-0 to Sweep Saturday Doubleheader
The Liberty Lady Flames topped former Big South foe, the Longwood Lancers, by a score of 4-0 on Saturday evening at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Liberty bolsters its record to 3-1 this season. Meanwhile, Longwood slips to 0-3. The match was Liberty’s 12th straight win against Longwood. The Flames own a 17-4 record versus the Lancers.
Liberty News
Liberty Downs East Carolina 4-2 in Home Opener
The Liberty Lady Flames downed the East Carolina Pirates by a score of 4-2 on Saturday at the Liberty Tennis Complex. The match was the home opener for Liberty. Liberty improves to 2-1 on the year, while ECU falls to 1-2. The match against East Carolina was the first of...
Liberty News
Sauder Wins High Jump & Kipchirchir Breaks 800 Record, Saturday at Clemson
Liberty’s final day at the Bob Pollock Invitational featured one event victory (Kennedy Sauder – men’s high jump – 7-1.75) and one program record (Ally Kipchirchir – men’s 800 – 1:49.18), Saturday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Men’s Day 2...
Liberty News
Hess’s Career Day Propels Liberty Past Lipscomb, 65-56
Liberty’s Emma Hess (career-high 28 points, career-high seven triples) recorded the best game of her career, Saturday afternoon at Allen Arena. Her efforts led the Lady Flames to a key 65-56 victory over ASUN co-leader Lipscomb. Liberty improves to 13-7 overall and 7-2 overall with its fifth consecutive win,...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Lipscomb
• Liberty (12-7, 6-2 ASUN) will face an ASUN-leading opponent for the third game in a row on Saturday, when the Lady Flames visit co-leader Lipscomb (13-7, 7-1 ASUN) for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. • The Lady Flames’ last two games have seen them record their first-ever...
Liberty News
Flames to Compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for 3rd Straight Year
Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team will compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for the third straight year, beginning on Friday. Liberty (2-1), the No. 4 seed, will take on No. 1 seed and 5th-ranked Kentucky (4-0) in Lexington, Ky. at the Hilary J. Boone Indoor Center on Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will meet either No. 2 seed Notre Dame (4-1) or No. 3 seed Washington (2-0). Notre Dame and Washington play at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to No. 1 Seed/No. 5 Kentucky to Open ITA Kickoff Weekend
The No. 4 seed Liberty Flames opened 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend with a loss to the No. 1 seed and No. 5-nationally ranked Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 4-0 Friday afternoon at the UK’s Boone Tennis Center. Liberty falls to 2-2 on the year after facing its second...
Liberty News
Liberty Dominates Inside, Bests Stetson 74-45 for 5th ASUN Win in Row
Liberty dominated Stetson in the paint and bested the Hatters 74-45 on Thursday evening for their fifth ASUN win in a row. The Flames improve to 17-5 on the year and keep pace at the top of the ASUN standings at 8-1. Liberty owned a 46-22 edge in points in the paint and featured five players in double figures. The Flames’ defense held Stetson to season lows in points (45) and three-point field goals (3) while the Hatters’ offense almost 32 points below its season scoring average (76.8 ppg) coming in. Stetson, who came into the night tied for third in the league at 6-2, falls to 11-9 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN.
Liberty News
Snowboarders, skiers land first-place finishes at USCSA season-opening events in N.C.
Liberty University’s men’s and women’s ski and snowboard teams opened the 2023 USCSA regular season with first-place finishes in six of the eight events — all but second-place showings to the University of Virginia in women’s skiing — in Saturday’s Rail Jam and Sunday’s Slopestyle competitions at Beech Mountain, N.C.
Liberty News
Liberty Scores Final 6 Points to Pull Out 71-66 Victory at Austin Peay
For the second game in a row, Liberty’s clutch plays down the stretch enabled the Lady Flames to defeat an ASUN Conference leader. Kennedi Williams’ driving layup with 57 seconds left produced the contest’s 14th lead change and initiated a 6-0 game-ending run as Liberty pulled out a 71-66 win over Austin Peay, Thursday evening at the Winfield Dunn Center.
Liberty News
Former Flames athlete, three-sport Head Coach Spencer named USA Triathlon’s Olympic Coach of Year
In the nearly five years since moving on from Liberty University, where he coached the Club Sports men’s and women’s triathlon and cycling and men’s swimming teams simultaneously, former Flames triathlete Parker Spencer (’12) has trained the next generation of Team USA triathletes through its Project Podium. On Wednesday, he was rewarded for his efforts by being named USA Triathlon’s 2022 Olympic Coach of the Year.
Liberty News
Doan Earns 3rd Straight USTFCCCA XC All-Academic Team Honor
For the third consecutive season, Liberty All-American Calli Doan has been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division I Women’s Cross Country All-Academic Team. Additionally, both the Flames and Lady Flames were honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for their overall academic success as a program.
Liberty News
Campus construction projects moving along this spring
As Liberty University students returned for the start of the Spring 2023 semester last week, they were greeted with continued improvements on several different construction projects around campus. Liberty Athletics programs, including the men’s soccer and softball teams, began practicing in the new, 75,000-square-foot Liberty Multipurpose Center last weekend. The...
Comments / 0