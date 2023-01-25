Liberty dominated Stetson in the paint and bested the Hatters 74-45 on Thursday evening for their fifth ASUN win in a row. The Flames improve to 17-5 on the year and keep pace at the top of the ASUN standings at 8-1. Liberty owned a 46-22 edge in points in the paint and featured five players in double figures. The Flames’ defense held Stetson to season lows in points (45) and three-point field goals (3) while the Hatters’ offense almost 32 points below its season scoring average (76.8 ppg) coming in. Stetson, who came into the night tied for third in the league at 6-2, falls to 11-9 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO