DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...

DUXBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO