ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students

WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local doctor encourages mothers struggling with mental health to seek help

WORCESTER, Mass. - The tragedy in Duxbury, where a mother is accused of killing two of her young children, has shined a light on mental health, especially for parents. Dr. Nancy Byatt, executive director of Lifeline for Families Center and the Lifeline for Moms Program, said she can't speculate about the mother in Duxbury's mental state, but one in five women will experience a mood or anxiety disorder during parenting.
DUXBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home.  Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy