House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
NECN
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
thisweekinworcester.com
Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students
WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor encourages mothers struggling with mental health to seek help
WORCESTER, Mass. - The tragedy in Duxbury, where a mother is accused of killing two of her young children, has shined a light on mental health, especially for parents. Dr. Nancy Byatt, executive director of Lifeline for Families Center and the Lifeline for Moms Program, said she can't speculate about the mother in Duxbury's mental state, but one in five women will experience a mood or anxiety disorder during parenting.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
Emotional vigil in Duxbury addresses mental health following deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — An emotional candlelight vigil in Duxbury addressed mental health two days after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two children and critically injured an infant. Mother 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy remains under police custody at a Boston Hospital in serious condition after a reported suicide attempt.
nbcboston.com
Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations
Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Wellesley Police looking for owners of dog found earlier this week
WELLESLEY, Mass — Wellesley Police are looking for the owners of a dog that was found wandering unattended at the corner of Kipling and Emerson Rd. The super friendly female Pitbull was found earlier this week and needs your help finding her family, Wellesley Police said in a tweet.
Several vehicles vandalized in Waltham; police investigating
WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a rash of cars that were damaged in a Waltham neighborhood. Waltham Police say the crimes took place in the city’s Warrendale neighborhood. Although they don’t have any pictures or description of suspect(s), officials believe the car involved was a Jeep Gladiator.
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
