mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
KTEN.com
Do Gas Fireplaces Need a Chimney?
Originally Posted On: https://dreifussfireplaces.com/do-gas-fireplaces-need-a-chimney/. According to the WHO, 3.2 million deaths occurred due to indoor air pollution in 2020. So, it’s vitally important to take harmful emissions into account when you’re upgrading your fireplace or considering installing one in your new build. With this in mind, it makes...
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
sippycupmom.com
How To Remodel a Bathroom
Are you looking to remodel your bathroom but don’t know where to start? In this article, we’ll discuss tips and tricks to help you remodel your bathroom quickly and easily. Keep reading to learn more. Find a bathroom remodeling service. Remodeling a bathroom can be an exciting and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale
This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
outsidetheboxmom.com
The Benefits of A Metal Storage Building
Is your business growing? Do you need more storage or a workspace?. Do you want to safeguard your inventory from the elements and reduce servicing costs? Then a metal storage building is for you! If you own a commercial property, investing in a metal storage building can be one of the best ways to grow your business and expand your operations. In this blog post, we will explore the benefits of a metal storage building, its uses, and how it can help you grow your business. Read on to learn more about the advantages of investing in a metal storage building, as well as some pros and cons to keep in mind before making an investment decision.
