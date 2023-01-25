Read full article on original website
Related
‘Local-ISH’ films Popcorn World for Black History Month
ABC 7 will be filming from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Popcorn World's Gary location, 2560 Garfield St. The post ‘Local-ISH’ films Popcorn World for Black History Month appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
cwbchicago.com
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
959theriver.com
Enter to win $2K for you and your loved one!
February is the month for ROMANCE, and Catch 35 wants to give you $2K for you and your loved one!. Celebrate the one you love at Catch 35 featuring the freshest seafood and from the farm dishes in Chicago and Naperville. One love – fresh seafood! Let’s get together at Catch 35 Chicago and Naperville. Coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, crispy calamari, and Szechuan scallops highlight the menu.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
laportecounty.life
Flip For Flapjacks During City of La Porte Winterfest
The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles at the La Porte Armory, 2391 State Road 2, for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
Giving honor to two men and a city
WILLIAMS IS JOINED by videographer and friend Greg Gray following the IUN performance. Let me talk about my city, and then tell you about two brothers that merit attention; two Black men of honor. There are certain times during the career of a journalist, an artist, an educator, an activist...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
xrock1039.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
mhsnews.net
Hammering out the progress: A closer look at new developments in Munster
In recent months, Munster has been making strides towards positive growth. Centennial Village is well into development, and a new South Shore Line is being constructed. With the bar set for the future, what can we expect to see in the next few years?. Munster’s Expectations for the Future.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
rejournals.com
Target-anchored retail center in Chicago secures $40 million in financing
JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $40 million refinancing for Edens Collection, a 142,740-square-foot, Target-anchored retail center located in Chicago. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Jaffe Companies, to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through Pacific Life Insurance Company. Built in 2020, the 94% leased Edens Collection features...
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
hometownnewsnow.com
Watch Collection Thief Could Face Time
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman could do some time for allegedly taking a collection of watches and other items. Ashley Sheets, 28, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Burglary. According to court documents, she and Matthew Rancatore, 34, were hired to complete drywall...
Teen from Ohio arrested in threats directed at Valparaiso High School
VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after several threats were called into Valparaiso High School over the last few weeks.Reports of possible violence were called into the school on Jan. 9, 17, and most recently on Thursday. The threats were called in by phone and interrupted school days by panicking students, teachers, other staff, and parents, police said.On Thursday, police said a 16-year-old boy from Ohio was taken into custody.The Valparaiso Police Department worked with the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Porter County, Indiana Sheriff's office to track down the teen.
Comments / 0