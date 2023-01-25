ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise, Ada County talk managing busier Boise River float season

By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtACM_0kRQut5h00

More people are floating the Boise River, so in a joint meeting, Boise and Ada County leaders and staff floated ideas on Wednesday to help educate floaters on what equipment to use and how to behave safely on the river.

For example, Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said many people float down the river on pool toys that are not suitable for the river environment that features hazards like rocks, sticks and branches.

“Every single time I ride home at the end of the day, it looks like a group of unicorns have been murdered at the takeout, and it’s crazy what people float down,” Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said, referring to inflatable unicorn floats. “I guess that’s the other area that I would really like to explore is, how do we actually regulate or educate or reduce the amount of terrible things that people are floating down the river on?”

Other suggestions included a joint funding model to keep costs down and an online tool the city of Boise has been developing to inform people about what hazards they may face while floating the river.

“The float is such an incredible amenity for the community and it’s only getting more popular, so I certainly think it’s worthy of more investment to plan for the future and keep it operating as such a great amenity,” Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson said.

In 2022, more than 150,000 people floated from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, according to a city of Boise presentation. In a three-day period in 2021, 46 different state license plates were spotted visiting — only missing Delaware, Ohio, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Daily average parking increased by 51% between 2018 and 2022, according to Ada County’s presentation.

But keeping it operating isn’t free.

Boise Parks and Recreation racked up a bill of more than $20,000 between custodial and forestry resources, the latter of which works with the fire department in identifying and mitigating river hazards. The Boise Police Department spent around $6,000 on approximately 100 overtime hours enforcing parking.

Plus, the more time the Boise Fire Department spends on the river mitigating and responding, the bigger the void for station one — which responds to fires and EMS calls within downtown and the foothills.

For Ada County, it costs $125,000 for temporary staffing, an additional $2,500 for uniforms and supplies, $6,000 in janitorial services and $5,000 in park repair. Plus, the county loses out on about $55,000 in event center revenue because it can’t book the center on weekends or holidays.

“It’s no small task to run a float season in the valley these days,” said Koberg, the Ada County Parks & Waterways director.

Often, people don’t wear life jackets, he said. Plus many of the pool toys deflate in the river because of seams busting.

“They really don’t work. They puncture all the time,” Koberg said.

Councilmember Patrick Bageant suggested a joint funding model to fund the mitigation efforts.

“Should we talk about jointly funding the mitigation efforts? Because right now, we’re bearing some, you’re bearing some,” Bageant said. “I think we all agree that it’s pretty awesome that everybody loves to float the river every year and what we don’t want to end up doing is running into problems that cause us to try to do things like limit the resource or prevent people from coming.”

Hallyburton also suggested working jointly on what people use to float down the river, by communicating with and educating the public.

To communicate with the public, Boise Fire is working on an interactive website with live data about river conditions and hazards, according to the presentation. It’s been built out somewhat, but needs more work, according to Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer.

“This is bringing real-time information to the community,” Niemeyer said. “I think it’s going to be a really good benefit to the community.”

The app would also include an interactive map, a guided tour, current conditions and a safety checklist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Road closure at Robinson and Airport roads in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Starting on Monday, January 30, 2023, the Nampa Highway District will close the intersection at Robinson Rd. and Airport Rd. to replace the intersection with a roundabout. The intersection is a two-way stop currently. The closure is scheduled to run through the end of May....
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Ada County's Sheriff responds to the Tyre Nichols videos

"I’m struggling to find words to explain how I feel watching what happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis. What happened to Tyre Nichols was a brutal murder, committed by the very people Memphis trusts with their safety every day. It is a betrayal of unfathomable depth. I’m sick to my stomach.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Homelessness in Boise: A growing population facing a growing cost

According to the Boise Homeless Coalition, the National Coalition for the Homeless estimated that 44% of people experiencing homelessness nationwide are employed. It is assumed that folks without homes are often unmotivated or unsafe to be around, but that is not the case. The homeless population often struggles to find...
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna

BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take. Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy