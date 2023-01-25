Boise, Ada County talk managing busier Boise River float season

More people are floating the Boise River, so in a joint meeting, Boise and Ada County leaders and staff floated ideas on Wednesday to help educate floaters on what equipment to use and how to behave safely on the river.

For example, Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said many people float down the river on pool toys that are not suitable for the river environment that features hazards like rocks, sticks and branches.

“Every single time I ride home at the end of the day, it looks like a group of unicorns have been murdered at the takeout, and it’s crazy what people float down,” Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said, referring to inflatable unicorn floats. “I guess that’s the other area that I would really like to explore is, how do we actually regulate or educate or reduce the amount of terrible things that people are floating down the river on?”

Other suggestions included a joint funding model to keep costs down and an online tool the city of Boise has been developing to inform people about what hazards they may face while floating the river.

“The float is such an incredible amenity for the community and it’s only getting more popular, so I certainly think it’s worthy of more investment to plan for the future and keep it operating as such a great amenity,” Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson said.

In 2022, more than 150,000 people floated from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, according to a city of Boise presentation. In a three-day period in 2021, 46 different state license plates were spotted visiting — only missing Delaware, Ohio, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Daily average parking increased by 51% between 2018 and 2022, according to Ada County’s presentation.

But keeping it operating isn’t free.

Boise Parks and Recreation racked up a bill of more than $20,000 between custodial and forestry resources, the latter of which works with the fire department in identifying and mitigating river hazards. The Boise Police Department spent around $6,000 on approximately 100 overtime hours enforcing parking.

Plus, the more time the Boise Fire Department spends on the river mitigating and responding, the bigger the void for station one — which responds to fires and EMS calls within downtown and the foothills.

For Ada County, it costs $125,000 for temporary staffing, an additional $2,500 for uniforms and supplies, $6,000 in janitorial services and $5,000 in park repair. Plus, the county loses out on about $55,000 in event center revenue because it can’t book the center on weekends or holidays.

“It’s no small task to run a float season in the valley these days,” said Koberg, the Ada County Parks & Waterways director.

Often, people don’t wear life jackets, he said. Plus many of the pool toys deflate in the river because of seams busting.

“They really don’t work. They puncture all the time,” Koberg said.

Councilmember Patrick Bageant suggested a joint funding model to fund the mitigation efforts.

“Should we talk about jointly funding the mitigation efforts? Because right now, we’re bearing some, you’re bearing some,” Bageant said. “I think we all agree that it’s pretty awesome that everybody loves to float the river every year and what we don’t want to end up doing is running into problems that cause us to try to do things like limit the resource or prevent people from coming.”

Hallyburton also suggested working jointly on what people use to float down the river, by communicating with and educating the public.

To communicate with the public, Boise Fire is working on an interactive website with live data about river conditions and hazards, according to the presentation. It’s been built out somewhat, but needs more work, according to Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer.

“This is bringing real-time information to the community,” Niemeyer said. “I think it’s going to be a really good benefit to the community.”

The app would also include an interactive map, a guided tour, current conditions and a safety checklist.