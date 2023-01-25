Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.

UKIAH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO