Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Snapshots through time
The San Francisco and San Jose Railroad linked its two namesake cities in 1864, but stagecoaches still predominated on the routes to communities west of El Camino Real. Stagecoach operator Simon Knight owned the first cross-Peninsula stage line; his son, Walter, and another local man named John Poole were the drivers. Knight’s largest stagecoaches could carry as many as 17 passengers. The stages ran from Redwood City to Searsville, La Honda, San Gregorio and Pescadero. The business office of the Knight Stage Coach Co. was situated in the American House Hotel, on Main Street in Redwood City.
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
indybay.org
DO NOT BE ATTACHED TO ANYTHING AT ALL!
Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.
sonomacountygazette.com
Most folks in rural Sonoma County have had an experience like this
I pray we all fared well in the January storms. Hopefully there’s minimal damage from any flooding and everyone is staying safe during power outages. Maybe this February, bring some romance to your emergency candles and have a dimly-lit conversation or meal. Who knows, we might get another “Valentine’s Day Flood,” like that in 1986.
BART suspends Transbay service, major delays on all lines
BART indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday due to track damage from overnight maintenance, the agency said this morning. The Red, Yellow and Orange lines have since been restored. “We are suggesting that people who are not on BART seek alternative means of transportation, ferries and buses” across the bay, said Jim Allison, a spokesperson for BART. Commuters can find a map of route alternatives provided by the agency below. ...
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
sfstandard.com
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?
During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
acwa.com
DWR Approves GSPs for Four Northern California Basins
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. The plans approved for...
KCRA.com
Vacaville road closures prompt evacuation warning, Solano County officials say
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Thursday for residents in an area of Vacaville where the recent severe storms damaged two roads. The warning covers Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker because Solano County Resource Management engineers “determined both roads have experienced land slippage compromising their structural integrity.”
Concord city council rejects proposal to develop Naval Weapons Station
CONCORD -- The Concord City Council Saturday morning rejected the term sheet to develop the former Concord Naval Weapons Station that had been submitted by Seeno Homes-owned Concord First Partners.The decision comprises a major setback to the group of developers involved in the Concord Naval Weapons Station project.The project has been the biggest issue in Concord since the Navy abandoned the site in 1999. If it comes to fruition, it would likely be the largest housing development in the Bay Area or at least one of the largest.Now that the city no longer has an exclusive negotiating agreement with Concord...
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
Friends step up to take care of daughter after family deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A woman currently on life support will soon leave behind a teenage daughter in the Bay Area. However, the woman's lifelong friends have come together, vowing to make sure that her daughter will be taken care of. Cindy Sebesta Leaf, 54, lost her husband, Joe, three years ago. Within days of […]
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Comments / 5