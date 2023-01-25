ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Charming Small Towns in Idaho that You Need to Visit (2023)

Most people don’t think about traveling to Idaho because there’s not much to do. While Idaho only has two cities with over 100,000 residents, there’s still plenty to do. There are so many small towns in Idaho that you should add to your bucket list. If you...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Old Man Winter Hammers Idaho Drought

Let’s offer prayers for a couple more months of winter and some spring rains. Over the last two weeks, the drought plaguing Idaho has been in steady retreat. You may recall that a few weeks ago I was writing about the entire stretch of the southern state line was still in severe drought. Then there was improvement last week. There was an improvement in Owyhee County and in the east near Bear Lake. This week, there are parts of just five counties still under the severe designation. You can see the actual map by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Quit Complaining About Driving in Idaho! Why It isn’t that Bad

It doesn't matter where you live, most people will complain about traffic or driving in some form. Either there are too many potholes, too many people, somebody not using a turn signal, too many slow cars, too many fast cars, somebody cutting you off, or some other problem to complain about. Being a driver is like being Goldie Locks. There needs to be nobody on the road and unless everyone drives exactly like you, it is wrong, but if drivers follow your rules, then it is just right. While many of us will continue to complain when we are behind the wheel, we might be wasting our breath and not have much to complain about. How does driving in Idaho compare to other states in the country and what states are the best and worst to drive in?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog

Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism

In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

