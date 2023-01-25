Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Stewart, McBride exit U.S. Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo
NEW YORK — The American men’s national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday, when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men’s general manager Brian McBride also is resigning,...
Columbia Missourian
Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar named to Japan's WBC team
TOKYO — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and newly signed Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in El Segundo, California, and does not...
Comments / 0