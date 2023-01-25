Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Humanities Texas
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trasa Cobern, Amanda Nobles and April Graham to Humanities Texas with terms set to expire on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Elizabeth Johnson and Stacey Neal Combest and reappointed Ellen Ramsey with terms set to expire on December 31, 2023. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
texas.gov
School Safety Standards FAQ Webinar
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is committed to supporting local school systems in their efforts to improve the safety and security of school facilities for students, staff, and visitors. An important component of preventing school violence is addressing physical factors and facility needs on campuses. This TAA provides additional information related to minimum safety standards for education facilities in Texas.
Comments / 0