Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trasa Cobern, Amanda Nobles and April Graham to Humanities Texas with terms set to expire on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Elizabeth Johnson and Stacey Neal Combest and reappointed Ellen Ramsey with terms set to expire on December 31, 2023. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO