This is an open letter to Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs. The first statement of this letter is to establish facts. The Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs is made up of 15 members who are appointed to a four-year term by the governor. There are three counties in Delaware. As of right now, there is only one member of the commission from Sussex County. Recently, three positions were filled on the commission, with none coming from Sussex County. Sussex County is the largest county in the state by area, it is the fastest-growing county in the state by population, and it has the second-largest veteran population in the state.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO