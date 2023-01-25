Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Cape Gazette
International jazz sensation to play The Room at Cedar Grove Feb. 5
In the upper echelon of jazz musicians, Joe Baione stands out. He plays the vibraphone, a percussion instrument with tuned metal bars, and he is a recognized music educator who studied jazz performance at the University of Maryland. Baione will bring his vibraphones to perform at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb....
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth Chorus to perform Feb. 17-19
The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Hooray for Hollywood concert performances are set for 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, and 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. Audiences will enjoy music from movie favorites such as “Titanic,” “Sister Act,”...
Cape Gazette
Coastal Camera Club to host virtual Photo Beach Bash Feb. 25-26
While technology in phones and digital cameras has made photography more accessible, creativity and skill are still essential to producing memorable and effective photos. To help photographers of all skill levels and genres expand their creativity and hone their skills, the Coastal Camera Club of Lewes will present a free two-day online event starting at 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, to expose participants to world-class photographers and tap into their wisdom.
Cape Gazette
Perch reign supreme this time of year
At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
Cape Gazette
Sandra Kay Betts, loved her family
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Betts of Milton passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford. She was born Oct. 17, 1950, to her parents Norman Levi and Hannah (Mitchell) Messick in Milford. Sandy enjoyed going to the slots, spending time with family and friends, and...
Cape Gazette
Basics of mosaic art class set Feb. 7-9
Milton Arts Guild will offer The Basics of Mosaic Art, a beginners’ class in creating beautiful mosaic projects, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 7 to 9. Noted mosaic artist Lorelei Meanor will lead students through the basic steps needed for all mosaic projects. At the end of the three-part class, students will have created a mosaic wall hanging while learning how to cut, place and grout tiles.
Cape Gazette
Anna Marie Neishell, loved to craft
Anna Marie Neishell, 81, of Dagsboro, formerly of Linwood, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Marie was born in Chester, Pa., Jan. 3, 1942, daughter of the late Francis Dugan and Anna Mae (Craft) Leonard. She had a variety of jobs, from working at First Pennsylvania Bank in Philadelphia to working as a fabricator for Visco’s and serving as an office manager prior to her retirement from Powell Landscaping.
Cape Gazette
Michael John Bove, proud veteran
Michael John Bove, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home. He was born July 23, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Alfred and Adeline Bove. Michael was a proud veteran having honorably served in the U.S. Army. He built a career as...
Cape Gazette
Artisans fair seeks exhibitors for May 27 event
South Coastal Delaware ARRP Chapter 5226 is seeking exhibitors for its artisans fair set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. The invitation-only arts and crafts show is resuming after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and public health concerns....
Cape Gazette
Dominic John Nicastri Sr., avid fisherman
Dominic “Nick” John Nicastri Sr., 86, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from cancer while at his home in Ocean View. Nick was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. He married Peggy April 24, 1958, and they celebrated their 64th anniversary in 2022. Nick was an avid fisherman, and loved to walk the beach with his metal detector and collect shells.
Cape Gazette
NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Kimberly Williams
The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes recently announced the addition of Kimberly Williams. Williams has a strong passion for Delaware and the remarkable beaches in Sussex County. Born and raised in northern New Jersey, she understands why relocating to Delaware is the best decision and can help buyers make the right move.
Cape Gazette
John H. Lehman, proud veteran
John H. Lehman, 85 of Lewes, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Media, Pa., son of the late Henry C. and Ruth C. (Bach) Lehman. John was a graduate of William Penn High School in New Castle. He grew up...
Cape Gazette
Roosevelt Bailey, Frankford resident
Roosevelt Bailey, 92, of Frankford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Zoar Golden Acres, 9836 Hotel Road, Bishopville, Md. Services provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Letters of condolence may be emailed via watsonfh.com.
Cape Gazette
State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications
One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
Cape Gazette
Dock repairs on the way in Lewes
Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools open house set Feb. 9
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, will host an open house for prospective students for the 2023-24 school year from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Georgetown campus will host students entering grades nine through 12. The Milton campus will...
Cape Gazette
Governors homeowners support Lewes firefighters
Representatives from the Governors Condominium Association presented a check for $1,500 to Lewes Fire Department officials at the firehouse Jan. 17. The money, raised from donations made at community happy hours and other events, is a way for Governors homeowners to thank the volunteers and career staff at the firehouse for their work protecting and aiding Lewes-area residents and businesses.
Cape Gazette
Milton explores one-way streets
Milton Town Council has tasked Town Manager Kristy Rogers with finding grant funding to conduct a feasibility study on whether certain streets can be converted to one-way traffic. The idea to convert Milton’s main thoroughfares into one-way streets came from the traffic calming ad hoc committee report of August 2022,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Sussex underrepresented on veterans commission
This is an open letter to Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs. The first statement of this letter is to establish facts. The Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs is made up of 15 members who are appointed to a four-year term by the governor. There are three counties in Delaware. As of right now, there is only one member of the commission from Sussex County. Recently, three positions were filled on the commission, with none coming from Sussex County. Sussex County is the largest county in the state by area, it is the fastest-growing county in the state by population, and it has the second-largest veteran population in the state.
