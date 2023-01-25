ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Cape Gazette

International jazz sensation to play The Room at Cedar Grove Feb. 5

In the upper echelon of jazz musicians, Joe Baione stands out. He plays the vibraphone, a percussion instrument with tuned metal bars, and he is a recognized music educator who studied jazz performance at the University of Maryland. Baione will bring his vibraphones to perform at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb....
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

CAMP Rehoboth Chorus to perform Feb. 17-19

The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Hooray for Hollywood concert performances are set for 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, and 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. Audiences will enjoy music from movie favorites such as “Titanic,” “Sister Act,”...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Coastal Camera Club to host virtual Photo Beach Bash Feb. 25-26

While technology in phones and digital cameras has made photography more accessible, creativity and skill are still essential to producing memorable and effective photos. To help photographers of all skill levels and genres expand their creativity and hone their skills, the Coastal Camera Club of Lewes will present a free two-day online event starting at 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, to expose participants to world-class photographers and tap into their wisdom.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Perch reign supreme this time of year

At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sandra Kay Betts, loved her family

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Betts of Milton passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford. She was born Oct. 17, 1950, to her parents Norman Levi and Hannah (Mitchell) Messick in Milford. Sandy enjoyed going to the slots, spending time with family and friends, and...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Basics of mosaic art class set Feb. 7-9

Milton Arts Guild will offer The Basics of Mosaic Art, a beginners’ class in creating beautiful mosaic projects, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 7 to 9. Noted mosaic artist Lorelei Meanor will lead students through the basic steps needed for all mosaic projects. At the end of the three-part class, students will have created a mosaic wall hanging while learning how to cut, place and grout tiles.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Anna Marie Neishell, loved to craft

Anna Marie Neishell, 81, of Dagsboro, formerly of Linwood, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Marie was born in Chester, Pa., Jan. 3, 1942, daughter of the late Francis Dugan and Anna Mae (Craft) Leonard. She had a variety of jobs, from working at First Pennsylvania Bank in Philadelphia to working as a fabricator for Visco’s and serving as an office manager prior to her retirement from Powell Landscaping.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael John Bove, proud veteran

Michael John Bove, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home. He was born July 23, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Alfred and Adeline Bove. Michael was a proud veteran having honorably served in the U.S. Army. He built a career as...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Artisans fair seeks exhibitors for May 27 event

South Coastal Delaware ARRP Chapter 5226 is seeking exhibitors for its artisans fair set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. The invitation-only arts and crafts show is resuming after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and public health concerns....
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Dominic John Nicastri Sr., avid fisherman

Dominic “Nick” John Nicastri Sr., 86, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from cancer while at his home in Ocean View. Nick was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. He married Peggy April 24, 1958, and they celebrated their 64th anniversary in 2022. Nick was an avid fisherman, and loved to walk the beach with his metal detector and collect shells.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Kimberly Williams

The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes recently announced the addition of Kimberly Williams. Williams has a strong passion for Delaware and the remarkable beaches in Sussex County. Born and raised in northern New Jersey, she understands why relocating to Delaware is the best decision and can help buyers make the right move.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

John H. Lehman, proud veteran

John H. Lehman, 85 of Lewes, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Media, Pa., son of the late Henry C. and Ruth C. (Bach) Lehman. John was a graduate of William Penn High School in New Castle. He grew up...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Roosevelt Bailey, Frankford resident

Roosevelt Bailey, 92, of Frankford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Zoar Golden Acres, 9836 Hotel Road, Bishopville, Md. Services provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Letters of condolence may be emailed via watsonfh.com.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications

One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dock repairs on the way in Lewes

Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian Schools open house set Feb. 9

Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, will host an open house for prospective students for the 2023-24 school year from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Georgetown campus will host students entering grades nine through 12. The Milton campus will...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Governors homeowners support Lewes firefighters

Representatives from the Governors Condominium Association presented a check for $1,500 to Lewes Fire Department officials at the firehouse Jan. 17. The money, raised from donations made at community happy hours and other events, is a way for Governors homeowners to thank the volunteers and career staff at the firehouse for their work protecting and aiding Lewes-area residents and businesses.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton explores one-way streets

Milton Town Council has tasked Town Manager Kristy Rogers with finding grant funding to conduct a feasibility study on whether certain streets can be converted to one-way traffic. The idea to convert Milton’s main thoroughfares into one-way streets came from the traffic calming ad hoc committee report of August 2022,...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves Ritter application

Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex underrepresented on veterans commission

This is an open letter to Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs. The first statement of this letter is to establish facts. The Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs is made up of 15 members who are appointed to a four-year term by the governor. There are three counties in Delaware. As of right now, there is only one member of the commission from Sussex County. Recently, three positions were filled on the commission, with none coming from Sussex County. Sussex County is the largest county in the state by area, it is the fastest-growing county in the state by population, and it has the second-largest veteran population in the state.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

