FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
abc12.com
50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event. Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Deep-fried Monte Cristo from the Junction
SAGINAW, MI — The sweet and salty deep-fried Monte Cristo is one of Saginaw Old Town Junction’s popular specials, but it’s only available for a couple of weeks at a time. “It’s a very good sandwich,” said head cook Rob Dawson. “You just can’t go wrong with...
WNEM
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
MLive.com
Saginaw boys roundup: Reigning champ slows Bridgeport’s roll to the throne
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 51, BRIDGEPORT 41.
abc12.com
Slick roadways cause crashes around Mid-Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday evening responding to multiple accidents due to slick roadways. Drivers say the snowy, wet roadways caught them off guard. Dawn Gornall was on her way back to Kentucky when she ended up in a ditch. "It just started fishtailing and...
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
abc12.com
Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax. Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments. Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor...
Want to get involved? Bay City has over a dozen board, committee vacancies to fill
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is looking for residents interested in getting involved in their community. A number of sports are currently open on different boards and committees. Ranging from the Fire Code Board of Appeals to the city’s Board of Review, the city posted a total of 15 different vacancies spanning five boards.
abc12.com
Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden. Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.
Winter Storm Warning: 6-8 inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday
Based on NWS and AccuWeather predictions, the greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb counties and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
abc12.com
Flint woman wants to reunite cremated remains with rightful owner
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People changing a tire don't expect to find someone else's cherished family memento. But that's exactly what happened to Marquisha Ross of Flint on Wednesday. Last August, she bought a used 2008 Ford Taurus through All-Star Used Cars on Corunna Road. When she lifted the spare...
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Scoreboard sizzles with highest-scoring game in 12 years
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ESSEXVILLE GARBER 82, SWAN VALLEY 56.
