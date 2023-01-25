ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event. Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Slick roadways cause crashes around Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday evening responding to multiple accidents due to slick roadways. Drivers say the snowy, wet roadways caught them off guard. Dawn Gornall was on her way back to Kentucky when she ended up in a ditch. "It just started fishtailing and...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax. Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments. Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor...
LINDEN, MI
abc12.com

Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden. Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.
LINDEN, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint woman wants to reunite cremated remains with rightful owner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People changing a tire don't expect to find someone else's cherished family memento. But that's exactly what happened to Marquisha Ross of Flint on Wednesday. Last August, she bought a used 2008 Ford Taurus through All-Star Used Cars on Corunna Road. When she lifted the spare...
FLINT, MI

