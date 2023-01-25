ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Had Secret $1,200,000,000 Relationship With FTX and Alameda: Report

A new report finds that bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had more financial interest in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research than originally believed. During BlockFi’s first bankruptcy hearing in November, lawyers for the beleaguered company said that the firm has $355 million worth of crypto assets on the FTX exchange and $671 million in loan to Alameda, or a total of just over $1 billion.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Clings to $23K, FTX’s Creditor List Revealed

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-page FTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL),still paints a comprehensive picture of the now-bankrupt crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

U.S. SEC Once Again Rejects ARK Invest’s Proposal for a Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has turned down another attempt to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund proposed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and global crypto ETF provider 21Shares. In a newly issued order, the SEC is rejecting a proposal that would allow the ARK 21Shares...

