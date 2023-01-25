A new report finds that bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had more financial interest in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research than originally believed. During BlockFi’s first bankruptcy hearing in November, lawyers for the beleaguered company said that the firm has $355 million worth of crypto assets on the FTX exchange and $671 million in loan to Alameda, or a total of just over $1 billion.

