ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
People

25 Arrested and Charged in Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme That 'Erodes Public Trust' in South Florida

Each of the 25 defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in connection with the alleged sale of more than 7,600 combined fraudulent nursing school degrees More than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas were allegedly issued by three nursing schools in South Florida. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of 25 individuals in a statement on Wednesday, as well as various wire fraud charges for a scheme "that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses." According to the DOJ's news release, the defendants are...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Sharee B.

Dishonest Employer Left Owing $50 Grand After Duping Workers in Overtime Scheme

A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business. The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.
News On 6

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy