25 Arrested and Charged in Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme That 'Erodes Public Trust' in South Florida
Each of the 25 defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in connection with the alleged sale of more than 7,600 combined fraudulent nursing school degrees More than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas were allegedly issued by three nursing schools in South Florida. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of 25 individuals in a statement on Wednesday, as well as various wire fraud charges for a scheme "that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses." According to the DOJ's news release, the defendants are...
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
26 Delaware nurses have licenses annulled amid nursing diploma investigation
"When we talk about a nurse's education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," a U.S. Attorney said.
Federal agents arrest slew of suspects in Florida nursing school diploma scam
Feds crack down on South Florida nursing schools they say were selling bogus degrees.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
Dishonest Employer Left Owing $50 Grand After Duping Workers in Overtime Scheme
A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business. The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Former nursing director able to embezzle $420,000 after computer access not cut off when she was fired
A senior living community nursing director was able to embezzle thousands of dollars from her former employer after being fired, in part because the community did not immediately disable her access to its web-based reimbursement request platform, according to the US Department of Justice. In all, Dara Little, a former...
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Feds bust $28M pandemic loan-fraud ring after tip on South Florida liquor store owner
As the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, South Florida has led the financial crime wave that followed the passage of the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
21-Year-Old Trans Woman Jael Burgos Is Killed in an Alleged Anti-Trans Mass Shooting
After two people were killed and three more wounded in a Chicago home invasion Monday, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out, saying she believes the attack was motivated by anti-transgender hate. On the afternoon of January 23, two people described as teens wearing ski masks and...
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
