targetedonc.com
IO102-IO103 Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promise in Treatment-Naïve, Advanced Solid Tumors
An investigational immunotherapy triplet combination is showing promise for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Recruitment for the phase 2 study continues. IO102 and IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has elicited responses in patients with previously untreated, unresectable, or metastatic solid tumors, in a phase 2 study.1. Initial data...
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE-991 Study Halted Due to Futility of Combination Therapy in mHSPC
The KEYNOTE-991 trial assessing the use of pembrolizumab in combination with enzalutamide and androgen-deprivation therapy has been halted as it failed to reach its primary end points. The KEYNOTE-991 trial (NCT04191096) investigating the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and enzalutamide (Xtandi) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
Yet Another Study Shows That Trans and Nonbinary Teens Benefit From Gender-Affirming Care
Trans and nonbinary teenagers with access to gender-affirming hormones have better mental health outcomes, a new study has found. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), comes at a time when lawmakers across the country are working to scale back access to gender-affirming care, especially for minors, and many mainstream media outlets are publishing prejudicial anti-trans articles.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Post-Surgical Keytruda for Lung Cancer Subset
The Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda, an immunotherapy agent, for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to be given after surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the agency.
MedicalXpress
Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy combined with targeted therapy for colorectal cancer yields promising outcomes for patients
A new study that used insights from the lab to drive a clinical trial for patients with a difficult-to-treat form of colorectal cancer improved patients' response to treatment and has yielded key insights with broad relevance to other forms of cancer. Led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center,...
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Drugs in Development to Address Resistance Mutations
Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, vice chair of clinical research and director of lung cancer medical oncology at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
Pembrolizumab approved as adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage IB, II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) as a single agent for adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1 The approval makes pembrolizumab the only immunotherapy approved for NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression in both the adjuvant and metastatic settings.
MedicalXpress
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
