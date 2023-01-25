ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sand Hills Express

Wounded reporter recounts talking with dying colleague after Ukraine attack

Fox News Channel correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Thursday that he credits his dying colleague — as well as seeing a vision of his daughters — for motivating him to survive after the Russian bombing. Hall was hospitalized...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven people were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The weekend shootings followed a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, triggering a series of Israeli airstrikes in response. In all, 32 Palestinians have been killed in fighting this month. The police on Sunday released footage of Israeli army engineers welding metal plates over the windows and welding the front door shut as part of the operation in response to Friday night’s deadly shooting.
Sand Hills Express

CBS News investigation spurs action by Air Force to combat domestic violence

An inspector general review ordered by the Secretary of the Air Force following a CBS News investigation by Norah O’Donnell has found the Air Force must do more to establish trust with domestic violence victims in the early stages of reporting and investigations. Secretary of the Air Force Frank...
Sand Hills Express

Nancy Pelosi reacts to newly released video of husband’s attack

Bodycamera footage of the brutal attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released, and the congresswoman has shared her thoughts on the disturbing video. While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, Pelosi said she has “no intention” of seeing the assault on her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response".
Sand Hills Express

Biden speaks with Tyre Nichols’ family, says he is “outraged” by footage

President Biden spoke with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon ahead of the release of body camera footage of his violent arrest. Once Memphis police released the footage, the president said he was “outraged and deeply pained,” and joined Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sand Hills Express

Pence takes “full responsibility” for classified documents found at his home

▶ Watch Video: Pence on classified records: “Mistakes were made”. Former Vice President Mike Pence said he takes “full responsibility” for the existence of classified documents in his Indiana home, speaking publicly for the first time since those documents were publicly disclosed earlier this week. CNN first...
CARMEL, IN

