Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
'SNL' Trolls Southwest — And The People Who Fly It
"You obviously don't respect yourself, so why should we?"
