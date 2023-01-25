Music notes: Owl City, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Tom Verlaine, the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan following a “brief illness.” He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of fellow musician Patti Smith. “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever,” Paris Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle.” Patti Smith and Verlaine had dated when they were “in the emerging New York Punk scene,” according to the Guardian. The two collaborated many times over the years,...

