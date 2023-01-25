Music notes: Owl City, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Read full article on original website
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Tom Verlaine, frontman for rock band Television, dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan following a “brief illness.” He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of fellow musician Patti Smith. “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever,” Paris Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle.” Patti Smith and Verlaine had dated when they were “in the emerging New York Punk scene,” according to the Guardian. The two collaborated many times over the years,...
You People review – frequently excruciating culture-clash comedy
A starry cast including Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy can’t save this laboured update of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
