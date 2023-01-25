Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
investing.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
torquenews.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call
Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
Tesla is hiring 3,000 new workers and investing $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory
The additional investment in Tesla's Nevada facility comes as the EV maker has begun offering steep discounts on its Model 3 and Model & cars.
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
Tesla Supplier LGES In Talks With EV Maker To Supply Batteries From Proposed Arizona Plant
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier LG Energy Solutions, or LGES, is reportedly planning to expand its relationship with the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: LGES said it is in "active discussions" with Tesla and other EV startups for the supply of batteries from its proposed plant in Arizona, Reuters reported, citing comments by the South Korean company’s management on a conference call.
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
electrek.co
Tesla makes a massive investment in service in California
Tesla is making a massive investment in vehicle service in California with a significant hiring ramp as demand rises following price cuts. After a short hiring freeze in many departments, Tesla is picking up its hiring efforts again, and it posted a flurry of new jobs in service in California today.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success
While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
nextbigfuture.com
Nevada Governor Announces Tesla Will Make $3.5b Tesla Semi Truck Factory $TSLA
Tesla’s first major Semi Truck factory will be in Nevada and not Texas. Tesla’s reported plans for a $3.5 billion facility in Northern Nevada, which would be used for the production of the company’s Class 8 all-electric truck, the Tesla Semi. Tesla has over 2000 orders for...
constructiondive.com
Tesla to invest $3.6B in 2 more Nevada manufacturing sites
Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint in Nevada, the company announced yesterday. The EV maker plans to build two new factories: a battery plant to produce 4680 battery cells, as well as its first high-volume semi truck factory. The company said the cell factory will produce enough batteries to power 1.5 million light duty vehicles a year.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
