Sparks, NV

MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
insideevs.com

New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System

Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
NEVADA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
Benzinga

Tesla Supplier LGES In Talks With EV Maker To Supply Batteries From Proposed Arizona Plant

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier LG Energy Solutions, or LGES, is reportedly planning to expand its relationship with the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: LGES said it is in "active discussions" with Tesla and other EV startups for the supply of batteries from its proposed plant in Arizona, Reuters reported, citing comments by the South Korean company’s management on a conference call.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
electrek.co

Tesla makes a massive investment in service in California

Tesla is making a massive investment in vehicle service in California with a significant hiring ramp as demand rises following price cuts. After a short hiring freeze in many departments, Tesla is picking up its hiring efforts again, and it posted a flurry of new jobs in service in California today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success

While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
NEVADA STATE
constructiondive.com

Tesla to invest $3.6B in 2 more Nevada manufacturing sites

Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint in Nevada, the company announced yesterday. The EV maker plans to build two new factories: a battery plant to produce 4680 battery cells, as well as its first high-volume semi truck factory. The company said the cell factory will produce enough batteries to power 1.5 million light duty vehicles a year.
NEVADA STATE
electrek.co

Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware

Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...

