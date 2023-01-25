If momentum means anything, the Montverde Academy Eagles could soar a long way this boys basketball season. Behind the red-hot play of tournament Most Valuable Player Liam McNeeley, who scored a game-high 30 points and hauled down 8 rebounds, Montverde overpowered Chicago St. Rita Catholic 90-70 on Saturday night in the championship game of the MAIT (Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament) ...

MONTVERDE, FL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO