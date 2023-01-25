ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

emerson.edu

Hill, MA ’12 Uses Journalism Skills to Connect Boston and Its Residents

The idiom “wearing many hats” is an understatement for Nakia Hill, MA ’12. “I’m a writer. I’m a journalist, by practice. I’m an author. I’m an educator. I teach writing at GrubStreet. I’m a community leader, because I am invested in the city of Boston,” said Hill, who recently became the first-ever Director of Communications for Boston’s newly-formed Community Engagement Cabinet.
Dr. Bernhardt Tells Emerson, ‘I Feel Lucky’

Emerson students, faculty, and staff got an introduction to Emerson’s next president, Dr. Jay Bernhardt, when the health communication scholar and University of Texas dean spoke about his excitement to lead an “extraordinary place with fascinating people” at the Cutler Majestic Theater on January 25. Bernhardt, Dean...
Launching the Emerson Wellness Center

Over the past two years, the Center for Health and Wellness and Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services have been working on launching our department into the future of collegiate healthcare. This vision started with our Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Jim Hoppe, who decided to take the leap into creating an integrated health center. Brandin Dear was hired as the Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health, and Wellness. Brandin’s vision has been to create a welcoming environment for students, to support his staff in their work, and to build meaningful partnerships within the Emerson community.
Familial Joy, Frustration Inspired Minigan’s New Play

As a Performing Arts affiliated faculty member, John Minigan utilizes his 31 years as a high school drama teacher to lead student teaching practicums for Emersonians working in middle and high schools to become certified public school teachers. Similar to training teachers-to-be, his newest play, Queen of Sad Mischance, is...
