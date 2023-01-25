ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho’s new Superintendent Asks for $2.5 Billion Public School Budget

Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy