Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Legislator Changes ban to Allow Those Under 18 to Testify With Parental Permission
With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s new Superintendent Asks for $2.5 Billion Public School Budget
Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Under Proposed Bill, Idaho Couples would No Longer Apply for Marriage Licenses
IDAHO - A bill that would remove the legal requirement for couples to obtain a marriage license from their respective county recorder’s office will be printed for the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee to consider at a full hearing. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Herndon...
Comments / 0