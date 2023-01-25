For decades, mainstream media has applied the phrase “Evangelical Christian” in a manner that implies the majority of protestants active in their respective churches are included in the category. Any reputable journalist who researched “evangelical megachurch” leaders would discover that while there are several groups among Christians that could be deemed “evangelical” in their desire to share their faith with friend and family, but Charismatic churches are known for boldly declaring their faith on street corners and attempting to convert almost every individual they make contact with on a daily basis. The churches that show the most support for Trump are Charismatic Pentecostal Christians. The largest denomination representing the charismatic branch is the “Assemblies of God” church. (*There are also plenty of random non-denominational churches with worship services very similar to Charismatic Pentecostals, but due to their independence, they can't be associated with any particular denomination.)

5 DAYS AGO