The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
KTUL
Oklahoma police departments react, share thoughts on death of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tyre Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. A confrontation occurred between the 29-year-old and the officers where he was beaten numerous times. Three days later Nichols succumbed to his injuries and passed away. As of Thursday, five police officers are...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Sand Springs firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees at Shell Lake
Sand Springs firefighters rescued a lost dog Thursday after finding it on the wrong side of Shell Lake.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Former Tulsa assistant coach, University of Texas letterman Beau Trahan named head football coach at Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas — A second new head football coach is taking over at Tyler ISD. Former University of Tulsa quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan was named the new head football coach at Tyler Legacy on Thursday, Jan. 26, during a special called school board meeting. Trahan will take over for...
Funeral Procession To Be Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession will be held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department,...
