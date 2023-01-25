ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
Justina Price

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
COWETA, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

