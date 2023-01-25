Read full article on original website
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
MFRD Driver Promoted to Captain
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announces the promotion of Alvin Brandon to the rank of captain. Brandon started his career with the department as a firefighter in Oct. 1997. He was promoted to driver in 2004. Brandon will begin his new role as captain on Jan. 29.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Parents in Nashville upset over third-grade retention law, school system making resources available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
Ribbon Cutting for Redeemer Classical Academy
Congratulations to Redeemer Classical Academy for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, January 26th at 11am. Redeemer Classical Academy is located at 4232 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-904-0350.
Greenbrier PD Capture Multiple Suspects, Seize Drugs/Money/Rolexes
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It’s been a busy month for Greenbrier Police who have captured several suspects and intercepted drugs they believe were headed for the streets. During one sting operation this week, thousands of dollars in cash and expensive jewelry were seized. A few days...
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Ribbon Cutting for The Tailored Closet
Congratulations to The Tailored Closet for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, January 26th at 3pm. The Tailored Closet is located at 531 Huntley Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 (Off Sam Ridley, down Weakley Lane, right on Huntley Industrial – it is a dead end street – parking on lot or across the street) and can be contacted at 615-590-8775.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Blackman Football Coach Resigns
Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
Apartment burns in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage. According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
South Nashville ride share company randomly shuts down, workers without pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from the electric ride share company, Earth Rides, say the company shut down without notice and owes them a paycheck. On Jan. 19, Earth Rides in South Nashville permanently closed their doors. Former full-time and part-time drivers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they...
Teen arrested after shooting after school fight
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance...
