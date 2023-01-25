ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesboro.com

MFRD Driver Promoted to Captain

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announces the promotion of Alvin Brandon to the rank of captain. Brandon started his career with the department as a firefighter in Oct. 1997. He was promoted to driver in 2004. Brandon will begin his new role as captain on Jan. 29.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Redeemer Classical Academy

Congratulations to Redeemer Classical Academy for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, January 26th at 11am. Redeemer Classical Academy is located at 4232 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-904-0350.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

Greenbrier PD Capture Multiple Suspects, Seize Drugs/Money/Rolexes

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It’s been a busy month for Greenbrier Police who have captured several suspects and intercepted drugs they believe were headed for the streets. During one sting operation this week, thousands of dollars in cash and expensive jewelry were seized. A few days...
GREENBRIER, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Tailored Closet

Congratulations to The Tailored Closet for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, January 26th at 3pm. The Tailored Closet is located at 531 Huntley Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 (Off Sam Ridley, down Weakley Lane, right on Huntley Industrial – it is a dead end street – parking on lot or across the street) and can be contacted at 615-590-8775.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Blackman Football Coach Resigns

Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Apartment burns in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage. According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teen arrested after shooting after school fight

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance...
NASHVILLE, TN

