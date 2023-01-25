ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 2

Angi Wilson Pylant
3d ago

How in the crap are these kids getting a hold of these guns in the first place??? Stupid parents! I have a gun, and I conceal carry. My granddaughter knows not to go in Nanny's purse. I am very safe with it. It is never within her reach.

Reply
8
Related
actionnews5.com

Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district. Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Weapon found at Clay Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
CLAY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 young brothers missing in Tuscaloosa found safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: Tuscaloosa police say family members have learned where the boys are and both are safe. Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing children in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Jeremiah Hood, age 11, and Calvin Hood, age 12, are brothers. Jeremiah left home Saturday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy