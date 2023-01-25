Read full article on original website
Angi Wilson Pylant
3d ago
How in the crap are these kids getting a hold of these guns in the first place??? Stupid parents! I have a gun, and I conceal carry. My granddaughter knows not to go in Nanny's purse. I am very safe with it. It is never within her reach.
Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district. Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.
Weapon found at Clay Elementary School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
Court hearing shows dramatic body cam video in Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy’s death
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The preliminary hearing for a man arrested in connection with the shooting death of Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Brad Johnson last summer and injuring fellow deputy Chris Poole was held Thursday. Austin Hall, who is facing capital murder charges stemming from the June shootout,...
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident...
Local HICA officials worry for Hispanic safety as Birmingham Police warn against targeted armed robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said the homicide on January 25 in Ensley is a reminder of the danger that Hispanic community members are facing right now. Police said for months now, several individuals have been targeting our Hispanic neighbors. There have been dozens of robberies, but someone has now lost their life.
Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest 2 Alleged Traffickers With Large Amount of Fentanyl and Meth Friday
A man and woman accused of trafficking deadly drugs were arrested in Tuscaloosa County Friday as part of an ongoing narcotics operation there, a police spokesperson told the Thread. Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and the man was also accused of trafficking fentanyl. A spokesperson for the West...
2 young brothers missing in Tuscaloosa found safe
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: Tuscaloosa police say family members have learned where the boys are and both are safe. Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing children in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Jeremiah Hood, age 11, and Calvin Hood, age 12, are brothers. Jeremiah left home Saturday...
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Calera police seek help identifying person of interest in bank robbery
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police investigating a bank robbery need help to identify a person of interest in the case. The robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at 11:25 a.m. at the Central State Bank in Calera. According to the police report, a man walked into the bank and...
Alabama gang member admits he turned pistol into illegal machine gun, feds say
A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded...
Moms find strength, love as they grieve children lost to gun violence
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Sheree Kennon remembers the day that two of her friends came to her home, kicked in her door,...
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
