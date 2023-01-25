Pickleball is growing in popularity, but what is it?. It seems like whenever we hear news of a new development in Evansville there are pickleball courts involved. I had never even heard of pickleball until recently, and now I'm seeing it everywhere. Recently my husband and I toured a gym, and they were telling us about their pickleball courts our tour guide's exact words were "on Thursday mornings you may want to steer clear because pickle ballers are serious about their pickleball!" She then went on to say that of course if we wanted to get into playing pickleball, Thursday mornings were perfect for us. With all of these pickleball additions coming to Evansville, it begs the question, what the heck IS pickleball?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO