ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints

There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

BBQ Pitmaster helping with Panamanian BBQ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville resident BBQ Pitmaster Jim Johnson is a familiar face on Eyewitness News programming, but now he is down in the country of Panama. Jim is leading Barbecue Fest Panama which he says is an honor, and has been years in the making. Since he’s been there, Jim has cooked for past Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli said […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville Welcomes a New Animal From the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend – Everyone, Meet Patty

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced a new addition on Thursday with the arrival of Patty the Takin. I think it kind of looks like what would happen if you crossed a dairy cow with a mountain goat due to its size and features. According to Britannica, it is a member of the Bovidae family, which is classified as any hooved animal including cattle. So, I guess I'm kind of half-right. They're native to Asia and can be found in the mountain areas of China, Tibet, and India. They are also one of the world's rarest species.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

‘Where to Find Red Pandas in Southern IN’ Has Been Searched A LOT – Well, Here’s the Answer

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Southern IN area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town

It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Eerie Footage Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Surfaces Online

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind when everyone moved on. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. They're a time capsule of a place that sits frozen in time.
TELL CITY, IN
WBKR

What is Pickleball and Why is Evansville So Obsessed With it?

Pickleball is growing in popularity, but what is it?. It seems like whenever we hear news of a new development in Evansville there are pickleball courts involved. I had never even heard of pickleball until recently, and now I'm seeing it everywhere. Recently my husband and I toured a gym, and they were telling us about their pickleball courts our tour guide's exact words were "on Thursday mornings you may want to steer clear because pickle ballers are serious about their pickleball!" She then went on to say that of course if we wanted to get into playing pickleball, Thursday mornings were perfect for us. With all of these pickleball additions coming to Evansville, it begs the question, what the heck IS pickleball?
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy